CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 win against Sheridan on Saturday.
The Indians were paced by goals from Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont and Logan Custis. Sam Shumway and Sam Smith added assists as well.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 win against Sheridan on Saturday.
The Indians were paced by goals from Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont and Logan Custis. Sam Shumway and Sam Smith added assists as well.
“We rose to the challenge,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “Sheridan is a very good team. They always are extremely physical and athletic. Right out of the gate we got after it.”
CENTRAL 2, SHERIDAN 1
Halftime: Central 2-0
Goal: Central, Cone-LeBeaumont (Smith), 23, Central, Custis (Shumway), 61, Sheridan, Gilbertson (unassisted), 73.
Shots: Sheridan 11, Central 10. Shots on goal: Sheridan 6, Central 5. Saves: Central 5 (Summerset), Sheridan 4. Corners: Central 6, Sheridan 3. Offsides: Central 2, Sheridan 1. Fouls: Sheridan 12, Central 8. Yellow Cards: Sheridan 4, Central 1 (Custis).
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 shutout win over Campbell County on Saturday.
Connor Kling recorded two goals and one assist on the day to lead the Thunderbirds in scoring. Pablo Dominguez and Liam Taylor added goals, as well. Brenden Bohlmann notched two assists during the game.
EAST 4, CAMPBELL CO. 0
Halftime: East 3-0
Goal: East, Dominguez (Kling), 3, East, Kling (Bohlmann), 27, East, Taylor (Bohlmann), 36, East, Kling (Sallee), 72.
Shots: East 19, Campbell Co. 8. Shots on goal: East 12, Campbell Co. 4. Corners: East 9, Campbell Co. 4. Saves: East 4 (Ward), Campbell Co. 8. Offsides: East 2, Campbell Co. 2. Fouls: Campbell Co. 11, East 3. Yellow Cards: East 1 (Bohlmann, 36), Campbell Co. 1
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South's boys soccer team notched one goal in a 4-1 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday.
Armando Hernandez converted the tally after Demarcus Contreras was fouled in the box. Keagan Potter recorded three saves, and Aidan Mitchell recorded 11.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.