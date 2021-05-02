CHEYENNE – Sam Shumway and Marvin Reza netted goals to help No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central to a 2-0 victory over visiting Campbell County on Saturday afternoon.
Shumway opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an assist from Tristan Patterson. Shumway and Logan Custis assisted on Reza’s 73rd minute tally.
“It took a while for my team to find the right kind of pace,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “It took a while to develop a rhythm. We were really trying to pass, but many lacked pace. They were good angle passes, but they got stepped on and turned into turnovers.
“We corrected that in the second half and had better possession.”
Central (6-4 overall, 6-4 Class 4A East) held the Camels to just two shots on goal, and three shots overall.
CENTRAL 2, CAMPBELL CO. 2
Halftime: Central 1-0.
Goals: Central, Shumway (Patterson), 6. Central, Reza (Shumway and Custis), 73.
Shots: Campbell County 3, Central 19. Shots on goal: Campbell County 2, Central 12. Saves: Campbell County 10 (Thompkins); Central 2 (English).
Corner kicks: Campbell County 2, Central 4. Offsides: Campbell County 0, Central 4. Fouls: Campbell County 8, Central 9. Yellow cards: Campbell County 2 (Molina, 34. Hartley, 63.).