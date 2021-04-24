CHEYENNE – Brady Barrett’s 76th minute goal proved to be the difference in Cheyenne Central’s 3-2 victory Friday at Cheyenne South.
The Bison struck first on a Will Bechtel penalty kick in the 12th minute. Caden Smith leveled the score in the 17 with an assist from Barrett.
Sam Smith put Central up 2-1 in the 29th before Barrett made it a 3-1 lead in the 76th.
Jorge Guerrero scored for South in the 77th to cut the lead to 3-2.
CENTRAL 3, SOUTH 2
Halftime: 2-1 Central.
Goals: South, Bechtel (penalty kick), 12. Central, C. Smith (Barrett), 17. Central, S. Smith (Lewis), 29. Central, Barrett (Ziemann), 76. South, Guerrero (unassisted), 77.
Shots: CC 28, CS 2. Shots on goal: CC 12, CS 2. Saves: CC 0 (English, Cook); CS 9 (Kiolbosa).
Corner kicks: CC 8, CS 2. Offsides: CC 4, CS 1. Fouls: CC 10, CS 14. Yellow cards: CC 2 (Barrett and English).