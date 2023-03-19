CHEYENNE – Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont scored a Cheyenne Central single-game record five goals during a 10-0 win at Gering, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Sammy Shumway added three goals, while Samuel Lucas Smith scored one goal and assisted on four others. Logan Custis had one goal and an assist.
“It was pretty special to have a hat trick and a new single-game record for goals,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. :We played extremely well up top again. Logan and Roscoe played really well off of each other, and Shumway did a good job of reading those two and finding open space behind.
“Our back line played really clean, and we held up really well.”
Brock Pedersen, Nate Brenchley and Tyler Davis all had one.
Central (2-0) held the Bulldogs to just two shots on goal.
Shots: Central 23, Gering 2. Shots on goal: Central 15, Gering 2.
Corner kicks: Central 3, Gering 2. Offsides: Central 11, Gering 0. Fouls: Central 4, Gering 6. Yellow cards: Gering 2 (Gomez, Ybarra).
Cheyenne East 2 Scottsbluff 0
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 win on the road against Scottsbluff on Saturday.
Fred Gamboa opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the dying moments of the first half. Brendan Bohlmann added an insurance goal three minutes, 30 seconds into the second half. Kael Lissman provided an assist on Bohlmann’s goal.