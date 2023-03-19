Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont scored a Cheyenne Central single-game record five goals during a 10-0 win at Gering, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Sammy Shumway added three goals, while Samuel Lucas Smith scored one goal and assisted on four others. Logan Custis had one goal and an assist.


