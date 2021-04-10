CHEYENNE – Ever Leyva Espinoza scored two goals to lift the Campbell County boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Cheyenne East on Friday evening.
“I thought we got better today,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “The result isn’t what we want but our style of play improved, so that was good to see. We have some fairly fixable things that we can work on for us to continue to get better.”
Liam Taylor scored the Thunderbirds’ lone goal off an assist from Isaac Rich.
Both teams finished with 17 shots.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 3, EAST 1
Halftime: Campbell County 1-0.
Goals: Campbell County, Espinoza, 3. Campbell County, Espinoza, 44. East, Taylor (Rich), 69. Campbell County, Gutierrez, 71.
Shots: CE 17, CC 17. Shots on goal: CE 10, CC 13. Saves: CE 10 (Wheeler), CC 9.
Corner kicks: CE 4, CC 3. Offsides: CE 1, CC 1. Fouls: CE 11, CC 22.
Sheridan 2
Cheyenne Central 0
CHEYENNE – Colson Coon and Reed Rabon scored second-half goals to help Sheridan to a 2-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday.
Coon’s unassisted tally came in the 44th minute when he volleyed in a ball that deflected off another player.
“Their first goal was just one you can’t argue about,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “(Coon) caught it in the air, volleyed it, got the center of the ball and put it past Mat (English). Mat reacted correctly, but the pace and position were both high class. It was only about 12 yards out.”
Rabon scored an unassisted goal in the 67th.
Central outshot the Broncs 11-9 overall, and had a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal.
“We were a bit impatient,” Denisson said. “We were aggressive, and I like that part. But it took until the second half to get create some rhythm that wasn’t rushed.”
Central (1-2 overall) plays at Campbell County at 11 a.m. today in Gillette.
SHERIDAN 2, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Coon (unassisted), 44. Sheridan, Rabon, 67.
Shots: Central 11, Sheridan 9. Shots on goal: Central 9, Sheridan 7. Saves: Central 5 (English); Sheridan 9 (Frederick).
Corner kicks: Central 4, Sheridan 3. Offsides: Central 1, Sheridan 2. Fouls: Central 3, Sheridan 7. Yellow card: Central 1 (Flowers, 77).