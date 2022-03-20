BOYS SOCCER: East tops Natrona on the road Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Carlos Moreno and Hunter Sallee connected for two of Cheyenne East’s four second half goals during the Thunderbirds’ 4-1 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper.Moreno added another score off an assist from Brenden Bohlmann in the 48th and Connor Kling netted a goal on a Chase White assist to cap East’s scoring.East (1-1) outshot the Mustangs 17-15 and 9-5 on goal.EAST 4, NATRONA 1Halftime: 0-0Goals: CE, Moreno (Bohlmann), 48. CE, Salle (Moreno), 65. NC, Reyes, 68. CE, Moreno (Salle), 75. CE, Kling (White), 80.Shots: CE 17; NC 15. Shots on goal: CE 9; NC 5. Saves: CE 4 (Fisbeck 1, Ward 3); NC 5 (Hawley).Corner kicks: CE 1; NC 3. Offsides: CE 3; NC 9. Fouls: CE 13; NC 7. Yellow cards: CE 2 (Cudney, Mead); NC 1 (Stoneking).Kelly Walsh 2Cheyenne Central 0CHEYENNE – Britton Butler and Hayden Hollinger both scored to help Kelly Walsh take a 2-0 win over Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Casper.The Trojans outshot Central 17-5 overall, and 12-1 on goal. Indians senior goalkeeper Jackson Cook recorded 10 saves.KELLY WALSH 2, CENTRAL 0Hafltime: 0-0.Goals: KW, Butler (unavailable). KW, Hollinger (penalty kick).Shots: CC 5, KW 17. Shots on goal: CC 1, KW 12. Saves: CC 10 (Cook); KWCorner kicks: CC 5, KW 4. Offsides: CC 2, KW 0. Yellow card: KW 1 (Harrison).South boys drop two in Green RiverCHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys closed the Todd Malonek Soccer Festival with a pair of losses Saturday in Green River.The Bison (0-3) lost to Star Valley (6-2) and Evanston (6-0).Will Bechtel scored one goal and assisted on another. Caden Hart also scored a goal, while DeMarcus Contreras added an assist.“We had a banged up, injury-devastated roster in the second one,” first-year South coach Josh Eastman said. “It’s unbelievable how many shots we had and none found the back of the net.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Going Dancing: Cowboys make first NCAA Tournament since 2015 Cowboys’ season ends in First Four loss to Indiana Cowgirls picked for WNIT UW’s Howell earns second-team All-American Griess hopes to build on last season for Lady T-Birds Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists