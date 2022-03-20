CHEYENNE — Carlos Moreno and Hunter Sallee connected for two of Cheyenne East’s four second half goals during the Thunderbirds’ 4-1 win over Natrona County on Saturday in Casper.

Moreno added another score off an assist from Brenden Bohlmann in the 48th and Connor Kling netted a goal on a Chase White assist to cap East’s scoring.

East (1-1) outshot the Mustangs 17-15 and 9-5 on goal.

EAST 4, NATRONA 1

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: CE, Moreno (Bohlmann), 48. CE, Salle (Moreno), 65. NC, Reyes, 68. CE, Moreno (Salle), 75. CE, Kling (White), 80.

Shots: CE 17; NC 15. Shots on goal: CE 9; NC 5. Saves: CE 4 (Fisbeck 1, Ward 3); NC 5 (Hawley).

Corner kicks: CE 1; NC 3. Offsides: CE 3; NC 9. Fouls: CE 13; NC 7. Yellow cards: CE 2 (Cudney, Mead); NC 1 (Stoneking).

Kelly Walsh 2
Cheyenne Central 0

CHEYENNE – Britton Butler and Hayden Hollinger both scored to help Kelly Walsh take a 2-0 win over Cheyenne Central on Saturday in Casper.

The Trojans outshot Central 17-5 overall, and 12-1 on goal. Indians senior goalkeeper Jackson Cook recorded 10 saves.

KELLY WALSH 2, CENTRAL 0

Hafltime: 0-0.

Goals: KW, Butler (unavailable). KW, Hollinger (penalty kick).

Shots: CC 5, KW 17. Shots on goal: CC 1, KW 12. Saves: CC 10 (Cook); KW

Corner kicks: CC 5, KW 4. Offsides: CC 2, KW 0. Yellow card: KW 1 (Harrison).

South boys drop two in Green River

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys closed the Todd Malonek Soccer Festival with a pair of losses Saturday in Green River.

The Bison (0-3) lost to Star Valley (6-2) and Evanston (6-0).

Will Bechtel scored one goal and assisted on another. Caden Hart also scored a goal, while DeMarcus Contreras added an assist.

“We had a banged up, injury-devastated roster in the second one,” first-year South coach Josh Eastman said. “It’s unbelievable how many shots we had and none found the back of the net.”

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus