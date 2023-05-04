CHEYENNE – Logan Custis and Samuel Lucas Smith scored first half goals to help Cheyenne Central to a 2-0 victory Wednesday evening in Laramie.
“We dominated possession and had a lot of missed chances,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said.
The Indians put 11 of their 17 shots on goal while limiting Laramie to three shots overall.
CENTRAL 2, LARAMIE 0
Goals: Central, Custis (John), 16. Central, S. Smith (Ziemann), 21.
Shots: Central 17, Laramie 3. Shots on goal: Central 11, Laramie 2. Saves: Central 2 (Somerset); Laramie 9 (Bangoura).
Corner kicks: Central 3, Laramie 1. Offsides: Central 1, Laramie 0. Fouls: Central 9, Laramie 4.
