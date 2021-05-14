CHEYENNE — A goal in the 64th minute from Carlos Moreno lifted the sixth-seeded Cheyenne East boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 3 Cheyenne Central on Thursday in an elimination game at the Class 4A East Regional tournament in Gillette.
“We had somewhat of a plan of what we wanted to do, we switched our formation … our chances developed more frequently,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “We asked the kids to do something and they executed, they get all the credit for sure, that was awesome.”
East’s other goal came in the seventh minute on a penalty kick from Brenden Bohlmann. Marvin Reza knotted the score at one apiece for Central in the 52nd.
The Thunderbirds play No. 2 Sheridan at 4 p.m. today.
EAST 2, CENTRAL 1
Halftime: East 1-0
Goals: East, Bohlmann, 7 (penalty kick). Central, Reza, 52. East, Moreno 64.
Shots: Central 7, East 12. Shots on goal: Central 3, East 8. Saves: Central 6 (English), East 2 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: Central 1, East 6. Offsides: Central 3, East 2. Fouls: Central 12, East 12. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Barrett, 19).