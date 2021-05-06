CHEYENNE – Senior Mason Paskett scored a pair of first-half goals to help Cheyenne East to a 6-1 victory at Cheyenne South on Wednesday night.
The Thunderbirds led 2-1 at halftime. South’s goal came off the foot of Will Bechtel on a penalty kick in the 40th minute.
East got goals from Chase White, Brenden Bohlmann, Carlos Moreno and Edwin Lopez during the second half.
EAST 6, SOUTH 1
Halftime: 2-1.
Goals: East, Paskett (White), 23. East, Paskett (unassisted), 24. South, W. Bechtel (penalty kick), 40. East, White (Taylor), 53. East, Bohlmann (unassisted), 59. East, Moreno (Cashin), 60. East, Lopez (Miller), 69.
Shots: CE 24, CS 8. Shots on goal: CE 14, CS 5. Saves: CE 4 (Opsal 3, Fisbeck 1); CS 4 (Unavailable).
Corner kicks: CE 4, CS 1. Offsides: CE 1, CS 1. Fouls: CE 13, CS 8.
Laramie 5
Cheyenne Central 0
CHEYENNE – Kelton Spiegelberg scored three goals in an eight-minute span to help Laramie to a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Wednesday night.
Spiegelberg tallied goals in the 31st, 38th and 39th minutes to break open a scoreless tie and send the Plainsmen into halftime with a 3-0 lead.
“The game was back-and-forth for about 30 minutes and then (Laramie) gained some momentum on a mistake from us and then got all things going their way going into halftime,” Indians coach Tim Denisson said. “They were hot, and a very enthusiastic team. We didn’t have near enough possession in the attacking half.
“We had bouts in the second half where we had numbers and time but didn’t get anything.”
Laramie got goals from Cameron Hoberg and Gage Hepworth in the second half.