CHEYENNE – Cody Shrum’s penalty kick in the 15th minute was the difference in Thunder Basin’s 1-0 victory over Cheyenne Central on Saturday afternoon at Riske Field.
The Bolts outshot Central 28-6 overall and 11-4 on goal.
“Inexperience was a big factor,” Indians coach Tim Denisson said. “Our possession dipped and we lost control of the midfield. We struggled to get the ball to our strikers all game long.
“We’re going to work to get our kids ready to stand up to the pace and skill of the varsity game.”
Indians senior goalkeeper Mathew English posted 10 saves.
“He really stood strong and was the backbone of our defense,” Denisson said.
THUNDER BASIN 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goal: Thunder Basin, Shrum (penalty kick), 15.
Shots: Thunder Basin 28, Central 6. Shots on goal: Thunder Basin 11, Central 4. Saves: Thunder Basin 4 (Stevens); Central 10 (English).
Corner kicks: Thunder Basin 4, Central 0. Offsides: Thunder Basin 4, Central 1. Fouls: Thunder Basin 13, Central 12. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Reza).