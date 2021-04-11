CHEYENNE — A 12th minute goal from Dane Steel gave the Sheridan soccer team a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne East on Saturday.
The Broncs carried that lead to a 2-0 win, scoring again in the 80th minute. Steel netted both goals.
Sheridan had 16 shots while the Thunderbirds finished with five.
SHERIDAN 2, EAST 0
Halftime: Sheridan 1-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Steel, 12. Sheridan, Steel, 80.
Shots: East 5, Sheridan 16. Shots on goal: East 2, Sheridan 16. Saves: Sheridan 2, East 6 (Wheeler).
Corner kicks: East 1, Sheridan 6. Offsides: East 0, Sheridan 2. Fouls: East 11, Sheridan 8.