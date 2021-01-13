...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70
mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley,
Central Laramie County and East Laramie County including
Cheyenne, Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Torrington.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE — Connor Shuck took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.44 seconds in Tuesday’s Central Triangular to help the Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team pick up wins over Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South.
Caden Cunningham also placed first in the 50 free (24.70) and Carson Birge took first (52.44) in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.43). Taylor Wiblemo finished first in the 500 free (5:31.10) for the Indians.