CHEYENNE — Connor Shuck took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.44 seconds in Tuesday’s Central Triangular to help the Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team pick up wins over Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South.

Caden Cunningham also placed first in the 50 free (24.70) and Carson Birge took first (52.44) in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.43). Taylor Wiblemo finished first in the 500 free (5:31.10) for the Indians.

