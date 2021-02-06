CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team had the top qualifying time or score in 10 of 12 events at the Capital City Championship on Friday afternoon at Cheyenne South.
Junior Matt Pietsch posted the top time in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.13 seconds) and 100 butterfly (56.01 seconds).
Senior Colin Clarke had the fastest time in the 100 freestyle (51.42) and second-fastest in the 50 free (23.99). Sophomores Ethan Merrill (200 individual medley) and Sebo Emmons (1-meter diving), and juniors Kaden Anderson (100 backstroke) and Carson Birge (100 breaststroke) also qualified first in their respective events.
Pietsch, Birge, Merrill and sophomore Connor Shuck qualified first in the 200 medley relay (1:48.26). Clarke, Anderson, Shuck and Caden Cunningham had the fastest time in the 200 free relay (1:39.51). Clarke, Anderson, Pietsch and senior Sean Hager qualified first in the 400 free relay (3:34.14).
South senior Jared Price had the fastest qualifying time in the 500 free (5:23.72). Junior Luke Constantino had the fastest time in the 50 free (23.48), and second-fastest in the 100 free (53.02).
South junior Dexter Steinhausen qualified for the Class 4A state meet in both the 200 individual medley (2:16.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.25). Those are his first qualifications for the state meet.
Bison freshman Mark Constantino and freshman Caleb Brewer both added the 200 free to their list of state qualifications.
Cheyenne East junior Brandon Stoffan also added the 200 free with a second-place time of 1:57.54.
The finals of the Capital City Championship start at 9 a.m. today at South.