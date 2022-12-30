BOYS SWIMMING: Central second in three events at Laramie Pre-Invite Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill placed second in two events at the Laramie Pre-Invitational on Thursday.Merrill was second in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 8.25 seconds. He also took second in the 100 freestyle (51.16 seconds).The Indians also got a runner-up finish from the 200 medley relay team (1:48.02).Caden Cunningham finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:03.55), Aaron Hood took third in the 200 free (1:59.45) and Avery Dalton placed third in 1-meter diving (234.25 points).Cheyenne East’s Cam Kulze qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the 100 breaststroke with a fifth-place time of 1:09.94.Central and Cheyenne South will compete at the Laramie Invite today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethan Merrill Sport Swimming Finish Runner-up Cheyenne South Third Caden Cunningham Aaron Hood Second Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys' early signing day class features seven three-star recruits Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach Taylor column: Takeaways from the Cowboys' disappointing nonconference season Oscar Giles takes on important role in first season at Wyoming Ellis embracing elevated role with UW Local Briefs Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Gov. Gordon’s mental health summit website provides resources State Supt. of Public Instruction-Elect Megan Degenfelder announces leadership team Poll shows support for pharmacy choice, but no VMT tax Hydrogen hub concept paper receives positive recommendation Spend the first day of 2023 hiking in Wyoming's state parks, historic sites Forest Service receives preliminary land exchange proposal City of Cheyenne announces meetings to start the new year Veterans assistance to be available in SE Wyoming in January Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022