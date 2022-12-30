Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill placed second in two events at the Laramie Pre-Invitational on Thursday.

Merrill was second in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 8.25 seconds. He also took second in the 100 freestyle (51.16 seconds).


