Ethan Merrill

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill captured his third consecutive championships in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A state swimming and diving meet in Gillette.

Merrill finished the 200 IM in 1 minute, 57.77 seconds and the 100 breast in 59.58 to help the Indians capture second in the team standings with 234 points. Laramie won its sixth consecutive state title with 328 points.


