CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill captured his third consecutive championships in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Class 4A state swimming and diving meet in Gillette.
Merrill finished the 200 IM in 1 minute, 57.77 seconds and the 100 breast in 59.58 to help the Indians capture second in the team standings with 234 points. Laramie won its sixth consecutive state title with 328 points.
Merrill also joined seniors Aaron Hood and Caden Cunningham and junior Connor Doering on the winning 200 medley relay team.
Hood also was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (55.53 seconds). Doering placed third in the 200 (1 minute, 50.27 seconds) and 500 freestyles (5:03.43).
The Indians had three divers place in the top six, let by sophomore Avery Dalton’s runner-up finish (456.10 points). Junior Sebo Emmons took third (438.8) and classmate Jack Etchepare placed fourth (331.05).
Cunningham captured fourth in the 100 butterfly (55.56) and fifth in the 100 back (57.71).
Cheyenne South had two swimmers win state titles. Junior Mark Constantino won the boys 200 freestyle with a final time of 1:46.83 – nearly three seconds faster than second place. Constantino also was third in the 100 free (48.32).
Classmate Caleb Brewer took home first in the 100 butterfly (52.15) and second in the 200 IM (2:00.11).
The Bison placed sixth at the meet, posting a final team score of 120. Senior William Moore took third in the 100 back (56.43).
Cheyenne East finished in seventh as a team, posting a score of 78 points. The Thunderbirds did not have any individuals advance to the championship finals. East’s 200 medley relay team had the highest place finish of the meet, placing sixth with a final time of 1:47.71.