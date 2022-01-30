CHEYENNE — Ethan Merrill finished first in the 200-yard individual medley to help Cheyenne Central finish third at the Gillette Invite on Saturday with 396 points in the 17-team meet. Merrill timed in at 2:06.89 and was also fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.81).
Matt Pietsch placed first in the 100 back (54.89) and second in the 200 free (1:48.29). Carson Birge was fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.57) and fifth in the 100 back (1:03.96) and Kaden Anderson placed seventh in the 50 free (23.15) and third in the 100 free (50.86). Avery Dalton was sixth in 1-meter diving with a score of 355.65.
The relay team of Pietsch, Birge, Merrill and Anderson finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.16).
Caleb Brewer finished third in the 100 butterfly (55.81) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:09.12) while Jonathon Ikerd was fourth in the 100 fly (56.20) for Cheyenne South. Mark Constantino was ninth in the 200 free (1:55.06) and Luke Constantino placed eighth in the 50 free (23.32) and ninth in the 100 free (52.32).
William Moore took third in the 100 back (59.26). The quartet of Ikerd, Brewer, and both Constantinos were third in the 400 free relay (3:27.34) and third in the 200 free relay (1:34.84). The Bison finished fifth with 255 points.
Caleb Ruff finished 18th (2:23.86) and Landon Wisdorf was 20th (2:34.18) in the 200 IM for Cheyenne East. Ruff was also 18th in the 100 back (1:11.29) and Quin Kincheloe finished 20th in the 500 free (5:41.25).
“The kids are getting right there. Hopefully, we’ll have some good swims at conference,” East coach Mark Dobler said. “It was a good showing by Quinn Kincheloe in the 200 and 500. He just missed qualifying, and has been dropping some time there.”
East finished 14th with 63 points. Laramie was first with 483.