Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s high school boys swimming and diving teams had to improvise after unsafe driving conditions kept them from opening the season at the Laramie Relays.

Instead, they had their own relay event at home. Cheyenne Central won with 459 points, while Cheyenne South was second (260) and Cheyenne East third (249).

Central won five relays and Sebo Emmons took top honors in 1-meter springboard diving. South won three relays and East took two.

The teams hope to compete in the Laramie Pentathlon today.

