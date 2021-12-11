BOYS SWIMMING Central wins Cheyenne Relays Dec 11, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s high school boys swimming and diving teams had to improvise after unsafe driving conditions kept them from opening the season at the Laramie Relays.Instead, they had their own relay event at home. Cheyenne Central won with 459 points, while Cheyenne South was second (260) and Cheyenne East third (249).Central won five relays and Sebo Emmons took top honors in 1-meter springboard diving. South won three relays and East took two.The teams hope to compete in the Laramie Pentathlon today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now South's Ray looks to take game to the next level Cowboys routed by Arizona for first loss Wyoming to face Kent State in Potato Bowl Gerig to take on bigger role for Lady Indians this season Garcia looks to capture another national title Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists