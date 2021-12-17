CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team won seven individual events and two relays during the Kelly Walsh Pre-Invitational on Friday in Casper.
The Indians won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 46.72 seconds. They also took the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.97). Central also was second in the 200 free relay.
Senior Matt Pietsch won both the 200 individual medley (2:07.35) and 100 backstroke (55.83 seconds). Ethan Merrill won the 200 freestyle (1:53.48) and placed second in the 500 free (5:26.52). Carson Birge touched the wall first 100 breaststroke (1:04.59) and second in the 200 IM (2:12.34).
Senior Kaden Anderson finished the 100 freestyle in a winning time of 52.62. He also was fourth in the 50 free (24.01). Caden Cunningham won the 100 butterfly (1:02.61), while Sebo Emmons scored 258.8 points to win 1-meter springboard diving.
Collin Bush placed second in the 200 free (1:59.69) and third in the 100 fly (1:03.60). Aaron Hood was second in both the 100 butterfly (1:03.01) and 100 back (1:02.16).
Cheyenne East’s top finish came from Tru Holz, who placed fourth in diving (150.65 points).
Cheyenne South 74 Newcastle 50
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys swimming and timing team won six events during a 74-50 victory over Newcastle on Friday.
Mark Constantino won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 0.32 seconds) and 500 free (5:33.92). Luke Constantino touched first in the 200 individual medley (2:35.46) and 100 butterfly (59.64 seconds).
Jonathon Ikerd won the 50 freestyle (24.14 seconds), while Nathan Johnson won the 100 free (1:04.67). Samuel Crouch was second in both the 200 free (2:14.55) and 500 free (6:00.02).