CHEYENNE — Connor Doering timed in first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.47 seconds) and in the 500 free (5:32.47) for Cheyenne Central in a 107-67 dual win over Cheyenne East on Friday.
Matt Pietsch was first in the 200 free while Ethan Merrill clocked in first in the 200 individual medley (2:07.87) and in the 100 fly (1:00.48) for Central. Kaden Anderson finished first in the 100 free (51.60).
The quartet of Carson Birge, Aaron Hood, Owen Cline, and Anderson was first in the 200 medley relay (1:46.35) and Birge, Antonio Frausto, Alex Runyan and Collin Bush were first in the 200 free relay (1:46.86). Avery Dalton took first in 1-meter diving with a score of 195.80.
Landon Wisdorf was first in the 100 backstroke for East, timing in in 1:10.66 and Caleb Ruff finished first in the 100 breast (1:09.94), hitting a qualifying mark. Ruff was also third in the 100 fly (1:08.69).
“We had some kids have some good time drops and place," East coach Mark Dobler said. "It’s all starting to come together.”
The team of Quin Kincheloe, Sam LaVallie, Tatum Floyd and Wisdorf placed first in the 400 free relay (4:15.60).
Lander 94 Cheyenne South 92
CHEYENNE — Johnathon Ikerd was second in the 200 free (1:57.81) and second in the 100 butterfly (57.03) in Cheyenne South’s 94-92 dual loss to Lander on Friday.
Mark Constantino picked up a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.60) and took third in the 100 butterfly (57.97) and Luke Constantino was third in the 50 free (23.20). Caleb Brewer timed in second in the 100 free (52.56).
William Moore was second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.31) and Dexter Steinhausen clocked in third in the 500 free (6:22.49) for the Bison.