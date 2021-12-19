CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys swimming and diving team picked up a pair of dual victories Saturday at Cheyenne South.
The Indians topped Newcastle (140-26) and South (99-80). South beat Newcastle (112-29).
Central won five events at the triangular meet. Avery Dalton scored 200.45 points to win 1-meter springboard diving. Matt Pietsch (500-yard freestyle), Ethan Merrill (100 backstroke) and Collin Bush (100 breaststroke) all won individual events.
Merrill, Pietsch, Bush and Kaden Anderson teamed up for the winning 200 medley relay team (1 minute, 47.44 seconds).
Pietsch also took second in the 50 freestyle (23.54 seconds), while Merrill was third in the 100 butterfly (59.40).
South picked up seven event wins. Luke Constantino won both the 50 free (23.36) and 100 freestyle (52.69). Caleb Brewer won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 14.06 seconds) and the 100 fly (59.23).
Mark Constantino won the 200 freestyle (2:00.94) and took second in the 100 butterfly (59.37). The Constantinos, Brewer and Jonathon Ikerd teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:42.04). Ikerd was second in both the 200 IM (2:17.08) and 500 free (5:36.40).
Ikerd, Brewer and the Constantinos also won the 400 free relay (3:34.06).
East takes fourth in Casper
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving team placed fourth in the seven-team Kelly Walsh Invitational on Saturday in Casper.
Tru Holz scored 144.15 points to take fifth in 1-meter diving. He was the Thunderbirds’ top finisher.