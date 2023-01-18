BOYS SWIMMING: Central wins two in South East Quad Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up a pair of dual wins during the South East Quadrangular on Tuesday afternoon at Cheyenne East.The host squad picked up one dual win.Central got a win from Alex Runyan in the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 9.91 seconds). The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Merrill, Aaron Hood, Connor Doering and Walt Norton won in 3:17.15.The Indians also touched the wall second in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Merrill placed second in the 100 freestyle (50.87 seconds) and third in the 200 free (1:55.74).South’s Caleb Brewer won the 100 backstroke (57.71) and was runner-up in the 50 free (23.20). Mark Constantino won the 200 free (1:53.58). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Win Central Medley Relay Sport Swimming South East Ethan Merrill Relay Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboys drop seventh straight with 85-68 home loss to Boise State Pokes in the Pros: Wilson's forced fumble helps Bengals win Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports