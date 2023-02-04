CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East, Central and South were all in action Friday afternoon for the Class 4A East regional prelims on Friday.
Cam Kulze had the Thunderbird’s highest place finish for the day. The sophomore swam a time of 22.93 to take home first place in the 50-yard free. He also finished fifth in the 100-fly. The T-Birds had three other top-five finishes, as well, in the 200-medley relay, 200-freestyle and 200-individual medley.
Cheyenne East also had two swimmers qualify for the state tournament later this month during the meet. Sophomore Thomas Auldey took home sixth place in the 50-yard free with a final time of 24.06 to qualify for State. Junior Caleb Ruff qualified as well, swimming a final time of 2:16.90 in the 200-individual medley.
Cheyenne South finished the day with two first-place finishes, both coming from Caleb Brewer. The junior placed first in the 200-individual medley (2:08.88) and 100-fly (55.15). Senior William Moore picked up a second-place finish as well, posting a final time of 59.72 in the 100-backstroke.
Cheyenne Central’s swimmers took home three first-place finish at the regional prelims. The 400-yard relay team took first place with a final time of 3:34.07 – three seconds faster than second place. Aaron hood took first in the 100-backstroke, finishing with a final time of 56.74. Ethan Merrill took home first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.06), as well.
Sebo Emmons (341.10), Avery Dalton (326.35) and Jack Etchpare (274.90) team home the top three finishes in the one-meter dive for the Indians.