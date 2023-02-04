Caleb Ruff

Caleb Ruff

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East, Central and South were all in action Friday afternoon for the Class 4A East regional prelims on Friday.

Cam Kulze had the Thunderbird’s highest place finish for the day. The sophomore swam a time of 22.93 to take home first place in the 50-yard free. He also finished fifth in the 100-fly. The T-Birds had three other top-five finishes, as well, in the 200-medley relay, 200-freestyle and 200-individual medley.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus