CHEYENNE – Sophomore Cam Kulze won one event and placed second in another to help Cheyenne East split duals in a triangular Friday in Sheridan.
The Thunderbirds beat Douglas (115-54) but lost to Sheridan (116-58).
Kulze qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the 50-meter freestyle with a winning time of 26.76 seconds. He placed second in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 10.20 seconds). Caleb Ruff had runner-up finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:44.69) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.13).
Ty Bronder was second in the 400 freestyle (5:28.37) and third in the 200 free (2:33.31). Quin Kincheloe added a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke (1:17.06).
Central goes 2-1 at Kelly Walsh
CHEYENNE – Four first-place finishes helped Cheyenne Central go 2-1 at the Kelly Walsh quadrangular on Friday.
The Indians beat Natrona County (146-21) and Kelly Walsh (106-77), but lost to Lander (99-87).
Connor Doering won the 500-yard freestyle (5:24.85) and took second in the 200 free (1:57.15). Ethan Merrill won the 200 individual medley (2:08.11) and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.77).
Avery Dalton, Sebo Emmons and Jack Etchepare finished first, second and third, respectively, in 1-meter diving. Aaron Hood also touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (58.65).
Ian Young qualified for the state meet in the 100 breast with a sixth-place time of 1:09.72.