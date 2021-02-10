CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East didn’t get any new state qualifiers, but touched the wall first in five of nine events during a last-chance qualifying meet Tuesday at Cheyenne Central.
Nick Begeman won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.22, while Nick Williams won the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 2.01 seconds. Williams was second in the 50 free (26.38).
Ty Bronder won the 500 freestyle (6:29.26), while Caleb Ruff touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:09.03). Weston Jensen won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.19).
Central got wins from Bridger Jardine in the 200 free (2:04.24), Vincent Picard in the 200 individual medley (2:24.50), Owen Cline in the 100 free (56.36) and Sebo Emmons in diving. Jardine also placed second in the 100 free (56.45).