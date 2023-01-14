CHEYENNE – Cam Kulze and Quin Kincheloe both won events for Cheyenne East during a triangular with Green River and Natrona County on Friday.
Kulze won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.10 seconds. He was second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.65). Kincheloe touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:47.23) and placed third in the 50 free (25.11).
Sophomore Gunnar Goertel placed second in both the 200 free (2:11.52) and 100 backstroke (1:06.39).
Junior Caleb Ruff qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the 100 breaststroke with a second-place time of 1:10.26.
The Thunderbirds were second in all three relays.
Central sweeps Gillette schools
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won both legs of its meet with Campbell County and Thunder Basin on Friday.
The Indians topped Thunder Basin 106-31 and Campbell County 107-57. They won eight of 12 events.
Senior Ethan Merrill won both the 50-yard freestyle (22.73 seconds) and 100 free (50.33). Classmate Aaron Hood won the 500 free (5 minutes, 22.74 seconds) and placed second in the 50 free (24.24).
Junior Alex Runyan (200 individual medley), sophomore Avery Dalton (1-meter diving) and freshman Ian Young (100 butterfly) all won events.
The Indians also touched the wall first in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Rock Springs 105 Cheyenne South 55
CHEYENNE – Caleb Brewer won both the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke during Cheyenne South’s 105-55 dual loss to visiting Rock Springs on Friday.
Brewer touched the wall in 5 minutes, 15.64 seconds in the 500 and 1:13.29 in the 100 breast. He also was part of the Bison’s winning 200 medley relay team.
The Bison also got a pair of runner-up finishes from Mark Constantino in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He was on the winning 200 medley relay squad.
Samuel Crouch (200 free) and Evan Westervelt (100 backstroke) both added runner-up finishes.