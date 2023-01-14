East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE – Cam Kulze and Quin Kincheloe both won events for Cheyenne East during a triangular with Green River and Natrona County on Friday.

Kulze won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.10 seconds. He was second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.65). Kincheloe touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:47.23) and placed third in the 50 free (25.11).


Tags

comments powered by Disqus