CHEYENNE – Capital City athletes had the top qualifying time in four events during the preliminary heats of the Class 4A boys state swimming and diving championships Friday in Laramie.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Ethan Merrill posted the top time in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 2.48 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.32). Merrill also joined juniors Kaden Anderson and Matt Pietsch and senior Colin Clarke on the 200 medley relay team, which qualified first with a time of 1:39.47.
Cheyenne South senior Jared Price had the fastest qualifying time in the 200-yard free (1:48.09). He placed second in that event at last year’s state meet. Price qualified third in the 500 free (5:08.29), which is the event he won at state last winter.
Central has 12 athletes and all three relays qualify for the championship finals. Pietsch (100 backstroke) and junior Carson Birge (100 breaststroke) both had the third-fastest qualifying times in their events. Sophomore diver Sebo Emmons also qualified for the 1-meter diving finals.
In addition to Price, South had five other individuals and two relays reach the championship finals.
East put divers Devin Meyer, a junior, and Tru Holz, a freshman, in the championship finals. Freshman Caleb Ruff qualified for the consolation final in the 100 breast.
The finals start at 9 a.m. today at the Laramie High Natatorium.