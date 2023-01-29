CHEYENNE – Laramie High School, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South's swim teams were all in action at the Cheyenne East Natatorium on Saturday.
Laramie picked up first place at the meet, posting a final team score of 418. The Plainsmen placed first in seven of the 12 events on the day. Senior Garret Rees picked winning the 50-yard freestlye and also swam the anchor on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays – both of which won first place.
Central placed second at the meet, picking up a final team score of 335 points. Senior Aaron Hood took home the lone first-place finish for the Indians, posting a final time of 57.12 seconds in the 100 backstroke. Central's relay team took home its second first-place finish, swimming a final time of 1:45.66 to win the 200 medley relay.
The Thunderbirds finished the day in third place with a final team score of 180 points. East sophomore Cam Kulze recorded the team's highest place finish, posting a final time of 23.69 to take home third place in the 50 freestyle.
South came in last place on the day, finishing with 158 points. Junior Mark Constantino and Caleb Brewer recorded the team's two first-place finishes. Constantino won the 200 freestyle with a final time of 1:53.49 and Brewer won the 100 butterfly with a final time of 55.81