Cheyenne South logo gold.jpg

CHEYENNE – Juniors Mark Constantino and Caleb Brewer both picked up wins for Cheyenne South during a quadrangular with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Laramie on Friday.

The meet was a last-minute addition to the schedule after those four schools were unable to make it to the Gillette Invitational due to road conditions.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus