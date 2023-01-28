CHEYENNE – Juniors Mark Constantino and Caleb Brewer both picked up wins for Cheyenne South during a quadrangular with Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Laramie on Friday.
The meet was a last-minute addition to the schedule after those four schools were unable to make it to the Gillette Invitational due to road conditions.
Constantino touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly (58.55 seconds). Brewer won the 100 backstroke (56.62). Brewer also was third in the 200 freestyle (1 minutes, 53.57 seconds).
Central senior Ethan Merrill won the 200 freestyle in 1:51.04. He also was second in the 100 backstroke (58.30 seconds).
The teams will return to the pool against each other at 9 a.m. today at East.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.