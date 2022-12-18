Keagan Bartlett

Keagan Bartlett

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett went 6-0 with five pins to win the 215-pound championship at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.

The Indians finished eighth in the team standings.


