CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett went 6-0 with five pins to win the 215-pound championship at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Indians finished eighth in the team standings.
Senior Jack Ring went 6-1 to finish third at 175 pounds. He had three wins by technical fall and three by pin. Juniors Wyatt Weiss (120) and Davin Mattimoe (285) were sixth and eighth, respectively.
Cheyenne East was 10th in the team race.
Sophomore Liam Fox went 6-2 and placed fourth. He had two pins, a major decision and a technical fall. Senior Trevor Eldridge placed sixth at 190 pounds.
BOYS WRESTLING
NORTHERN COLORADO
CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Cheyenne Central results
106 pounds: Smith 1-2; 113: Beal 3-2; 120: Weiss, sixth, 5-3; 126: A. Gonzales 2-2; 132: R. Gonzales 3-2; 175: Ring, third, 6-1; 190: Miller 2-2; 215: K. Bartlett, first, 6-0; 285: Da. Mattimoe, eighth, 4-3.
Cheyenne East results
113 pounds: Sanchez 2-2; 126: Williams 3-2; 132: B. Whitright 2-2; 138: Sellnow 0-2; 144: Fox, fourth, 6-2; 150: Jonas 3-2; 157: Scott 2-2; 165: J. Zahm 3-2; 175: Olson 3-2; 190: Eldridge, sixth, 4-3; 215: Ward 3-2; 285: Green 2-2.
Cheyenne South results
120 pounds: S. Trujillo 3-2; 150: Warburton 2-2; 165: Hedum 0-2; 175: Meula 0-2; 215: Campbell 2-2; 285: Dixson 0-2.
Burns-Pine seventh at Sidney Invite
CHEYENNE – Tagr Holmes’ third-place finish at 182 pounds helped the Burns-Pine Bluffs boys wrestling team to a seventh-place finish at the Sidney-Bridgeport Invitational on Saturday.
Homes was 2-1 with a major decision. Cooper Sanchez (145 pounds), Clay James (152) and Tayler Beeken (195) all placed fourth. Eli James went 3-1 with three pins to take fifth at 182. Colby Smith placed sixth at 138 pounds by going 4-1 with three pins and a major decision.
PREP WRESTLING
SIDNEY-BRIDGEPORT
INVITATIONAL
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
106 pounds: Mikesell 0-3; 113: Stokes, fifth, 0-4; 120: Cassell 0-2; 132: L. Stockton 0-2; 138: C. Smith, fifth, 4-1; McLaughlin, sixth, 3-2; 145: Sanchez, fourth, 1-2; 152: C. James, fourth, 2-2; 160: Keogh 0-2; 170: Archer 0-2; 182: Holmes, third, 2-1; E. James, fifth, 3-1; Daugherty 0-2; 195: Beeken, fourth, 1-2; 220: Ca. Hawes, fifth, 2-1; 285: Stoneking, sixth, 1-3.
