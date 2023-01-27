Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Keagan Bartlett
CHEYENNE – Six Cheyenne wrestlers went undefeated at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Friday in Riverton.
Cheyenne East’s Sammy Sanchez (106 pounds); Trevor Eldridge (195) and Charlie Green (285) were all 2-0. Eldridge and Green both scored two pins, while Sanchez had one.
East sophomore Liam Fox went 3-0 at 145 pounds with two pins and a major decision.
The Thunderbirds are ninth in the 42-team field.
Cheyenne Central’s Keagan Bartlett was 3-0 with two pins at 220, while Jack Ring (182) was 2-0 with a pair of pins.
The Indians 12th in the team standings.
Burns-Pine Bluffs was slated to go to the tournament, but couldn’t reach Riverton due to road conditions. Cheyenne South also is not competing at Ron Thon as scheduled this weekend.
Cheyenne Central results
113 pounds: Beal 2-1; 120: Weiss 2-0; 126: Vigil 2-2; A. Gonzales 2-2; 132: R. Gonzales 3-1; 152: West 1-2; Rodriguez 1-2; 170: Young 0-2; 182: Ring 2-0; 195: Berta 2-2; Miller 3-1; 220: K. Bartlett 3-0.
Cheyenne East results
106 pounds: Herrera 0-2; Sanchez 2-0; 126: Be. Whitright 1-2; 138: Hamilton 1-2; 145: Fox 3-0; 152: Hames 1-2; 160: Orellana 0-2; 170: Olson 2-2; Jo. Culver 0-2; 182: Van Dell 1-2; J. Zahm 3-1; 195: Eldridge 2-0; 220: Ward 1-2; 285: Green 2-0.
