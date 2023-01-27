Keagan Bartlett

Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

Keagan Bartlett

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Six Cheyenne wrestlers went undefeated at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Friday in Riverton.

Cheyenne East’s Sammy Sanchez (106 pounds); Trevor Eldridge (195) and Charlie Green (285) were all 2-0. Eldridge and Green both scored two pins, while Sanchez had one.


