CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Trevor Eldridge and junior Liam Fox and Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett all placed second in their respective weight classes at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Saturday in Riverton.
Eldridge went 3-1 with two pins and took second at 195 pounds. Fox – a 145-pounder – went 4-1 with two pins and a major decision.
Bartlett was 4-1 with two pins. He reached the final with a 7-5 sudden-death overtime victory over Thunder Basin’s Dillon Glick.
Central 113-pounder Isael Beal finished third by going 5-1 with three pins. Indians’ senior Jack Ring started the tournament 2-0, but suffered a hamstring injury in the 182-pound semifinals and had to injury default his remaining bouts.
East’s Charlie Green went 4-1 to place third at 285 pounds. He had three pins.
Cheyenne Central results
113 pounds: Beal, third, 5-1; 120: Weiss, fourth, 3-2; 126: Vigil 2-2; A. Gonzales 2-2; 132: R. Gonzales 3-2; 152: Rodriguez 1-2; West 1-2; 170: Young 0-2; 182: Ring, sixth, 2-0; 195: Miller, sixth, 4-3; Berta 2-2; 220: K. Bartlett, second, 4-1.
Cheyenne East results
106 pounds: Sanchez, fourth, 3-2; Herrera 0-2; 126: Be. Whitright 0-2; 138: Hamilton 1-2; 145: Fox, second, 4-1; 152: Hames 1-2; 160: Orellana 0-2; 170: Olson 2-2; Jo. Culver 0-2; 182: H. Van Dell 1-2; J. Zahm 3-2; 195: Eldridge, second, 3-1; 220: Ward 1-2; 285: Green, third, 4-1.