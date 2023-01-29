CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Trevor Eldridge and junior Liam Fox and Cheyenne Central senior Keagan Bartlett all placed second in their respective weight classes at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Saturday in Riverton.

Eldridge went 3-1 with two pins and took second at 195 pounds. Fox – a 145-pounder – went 4-1 with two pins and a major decision.


