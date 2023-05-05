CHEYENNE — Senior captain Alyssa Brenchley has been one of the most important players on Central’s girls soccer team over the last few seasons. On Friday, in her final regular-season match, Brenchley showed out in a big way for her team.
The senior scored two goals in the match against Cheyenne South to help lead the team to a 5-0 win in the regular-season finale.
“It was really nice after senior night,” Brenchley said. “It was just a nice way (to end my career at Central).”
The win came at the perfect time for the Lady Indians. Central had dropped four straight games entering Friday’s match to fall to just 2-8 in conference play. With the regional tournament beginning next week in Sheridan, the win serves as a perfect confidence booster for the team moving forward.
“We know that it is a clean slate after this week,” Central coach Kay Olivas. “Next week, we go into regionals, and it is one and done. We’ve got some things that we need to work on, but I am excited for regionals.”
Entering the game, Central decided to switch some things up. It changed the attacking offense to a 3-5-2 (listen back) in order to help try to generate more offensive pressure. It took just under three minutes for the new system to pay off.
In the second minute, Brenchley capitalized on a South turnover by rifling a shot to the right side of the net for the early lead. The Lady Indians used that momentum to control the remainder of the first half, allowing the Bison to cross midfield just a handful of times. Meanwhile, they poured constant pressure onto the Bison defenders.
“Any time we can get goals, it is a game changer,” Olivas said. “We found hope in it, and we continued to go forward.”
While the pressure it mounted was heavy, South managed to hold firm. It did a good job of managing loose balls in the box and didn’t allow any more high danger chances for the remainder of the half.
However, that changed with under a minute to go, when Central added its second goal of the contest. Alyssa Yoksh attempted to center the ball from just off to the side of the net, but the ball ricocheted off a defender’s foot in front and deflected into the net.
The floodgates for Central opened just before the midway point in the second half. In the 55th, Ava Newton slipped between two defenders on a break and blasted a shot to the low-right side of the net to put Central up 3-0. Just under two minutes later, Madi Moor converted a penalty kick to make it 4-0 for the Lady Indians.
“We just couldn’t match anything that they had,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “They have a lot of experience, a lot of fast and physical players, and that is how they play. We just couldn’t match that.”
Brenchley added her second goal in the 68th to put the game even farther out of reach. After South was called for a foul in the penalty area, Brenchley stepped up and rifled home the ensuing penalty kick.
The senior knew exactly what she wanted to do on the attempt and made no mistake.
“I’ve been taking PKs for the team since sophomore year, and I’ve had the same routine,” she said. “If you keep it consistent, it works every time.”
Both South and Central will be in action next week at the Class 4A East Regional Tournament in Sheridan. The top four teams will advance to the state tournament in Rock Springs, which begins on May 18.
Shots: Central 15, South 1. Shots on goal: Central 10, South 0. Saves: South 5 (Cortez), Central 0 (Feldmann, Upward). Corner kicks: Central 3, South 0. Offsides: Central 1, South 0. Fouls: Central 5, South 5.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.