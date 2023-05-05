Alyssa Brenchley and Vanessa Gonzalez
Cheyenne Central senior Alyssa Brenchley (15) dribbles beside Cheyenne South freshman Vanessa Gonzalez (23) during a soccer game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, May 5, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Senior captain Alyssa Brenchley has been one of the most important players on Central’s girls soccer team over the last few seasons. On Friday, in her final regular-season match, Brenchley showed out in a big way for her team.

The senior scored two goals in the match against Cheyenne South to help lead the team to a 5-0 win in the regular-season finale.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

