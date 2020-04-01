CHEYENNE – Brendan Ames was more than happy to share his thoughts when the United States Olympics Committee sent him a survey asking for his opinion about holding the 2020 Olympic Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wrote a small dissertation and a fairly passionate plea asking for a postponement,” the Cheyenne-raised hurdler said. “A postponement is not favorable for everyone, but I thought it was best and was hoping more athletes felt the way I did.”
Enough athletes and national governing bodies shared Ames’ opinion that the International Olympic Committee and Japanese government decided early last week to delay the Tokyo Games. It was announced Monday they had been officially rescheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2021.
“I was already coming to terms with the fact a cancellation would mean I would have to retire,” said Ames, who turns 32 in October. “I would have to hang up my spikes because there’s no way I could go another four years. It would have been a tough pill to swallow.
“Postponing it is good news for me. I was relieved because it gives me more time to train and get in better shape. Although, I am getting kind of old.”
Ames can name a handful of hurdlers who excelled into their 30s, so he knows he hasn’t aged out of a chance to compete on his sport’s grandest stage.
He earned a spot at this year’s World Indoor Track and Field Championships by placing third in the 60-meter hurdles at February’s U.S. Indoor Championships. The world indoor meet was slated to start March 13 in Nanjing, China, but was postponed in late-January because of the novel coronavirus.
The world indoor meet will be held next year in China. Ames had already decided to continue training for that event; the Olympic Games coming in July means he can maintain the same training schedule he had this year.
“I think I have a legitimate shot,” Ames said.
Ames is in a far different place than he was four years ago.
The University of Southern California graduate was ready to hang up his spikes in 2016 when a hamstring injury kept him from competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials for the Rio de Janeiro Games. Ames actually pulled his hamstring during the fall of 2015, but exacerbated the injury when he rushed back trying to prepare for the Olympic Trials.
The injury sidelined him for a handful of months, which was the most time he has taken off since taking up the sport. Ames thought he was done competing, but started having a change of heart while watching that year’s Olympics.
He still felt his competitive fire burning inside. He felt like he should have been in Rio. He felt like he needed to give it one last shot.
A dinner with Chuck Dugue – the Denver-based coach Ames has been working with since high school – solidified his plans. Ames and Dugue weighed their options, decided what training would need to look like considering the demands of their schedules, and then committed to spending the next four years chasing a spot in Tokyo.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have success in track, but I’ve never been able to give the big show a fair shot,” said Ames, who has represented the U.S. in the Junior Pan-American Games and World University Games. “There’s always been something holding me back.”
Since that meeting, Ames has spent as many as three nights a week training with Dugue in Denver. Ames heads south on Interstate 25 as soon as his day as the city of Cheyenne’s chief economic development officer is done and doesn’t get home until 10 or 11 most nights.
“It’s not easy, but it’s one of the things I had to consider before committing myself to another four years back in 2016, and another year recently,” Ames said. “At this point, I can’t just walk away. I’ve invested too much. I crawled back out of a hole and was having success again.
“I have already told myself this is probably my last shot, but I wasn’t mentally prepared for (an Olympic) cancellation. I wasn’t prepared to give it up without even having a chance at qualifying. At least now, I still have a chance.”