CHEYENNE – Brinkley Lewis loved the feeling of flipping through the air during her years as a gymnast.
She started as a 2-year-old and still enjoyed gymnastics when she decided to turn her attention to diving as a sixth-grader.
“The impact of gymnastics killed my joints,” Lewis said. “I thought to myself, ‘Water won’t hurt.’”
That hasn’t always been the case. The Cheyenne Central junior has had impacts with the water while learning new dives that have left her chest bruised, her eyes blacked and her nose bloodied.
Despite those times she over- or under-rotated and smacked the water, Lewis approached her new sport with a fearlessness that has helped her become of the best divers in Class 4A.
Lewis enters today’s preliminary round of the 4A state meet with the fourth-best point total on six dives (239.95 points) and the third-best 11-dive total (415.75).
The skills Lewis learned as a gymnast helped her pick up diving relatively quickly when she joined the Frontier Diving Club, which is coached by Central diving coach Talan Premer. She continued her education in diving with Premer at McCormick Junior High.
Lewis has always displayed a fearlessness and desire to keep up with older, more experienced divers that helped her advance quickly.
“Her willingness to try anything has made her very coachable,” Premer said. “She always wants to try the harder dives. She thinks, ‘If they can do it, so can I.’ She is willing to take risks.
“She knows she might smack the water, but the reward of getting that dive down is worth more than the temporary line she might feel.”
That willingness to try anything helped Lewis learn four new dives this season. Two of those are entirely new dives, while the other two are dives she already had in her repertoire with new elements.
“Adding another half rotation or a twist doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but when you’re talking about doubles and two-and-a-halfs, that’s a lot of time in the air,” Premer said. “Those are the big ones that are scarier to tackle as a diver but once you get them, you see they were worth the risk.”
Lewis placed eighth at the state meet as a freshman and was fifth last fall. She entered this season pressing the springboard lower and getting higher than ever before. The added strength gave her the opportunity to learn new dives that would increase her degree of difficulty and allow her to chase higher scores.
“There are some dives where I come out (of a tuck) where I normally do and I’m a lot higher than I expected,” Lewis said. “Getting that high has helped me keep from rushing dives because I have more time to do them.”
Even though Lewis has consistently scored well this season, she does her best to ignore the scores.
“I never like to base how I feel about dives off of the scores I get,” she said. “A dive feeling good mostly translates to a good score, but there are other times I’m in the air and thinking it’s an awful dive and the score ends up being fine.
“Sometimes it’s the other way around where it feels good and the score isn’t that good. If I felt like I did a good job on a dive, that’s good for me.”
Even though she left gymnastics, the skills she learned in that sport continue to help her as a diver.
“She’s a quick learner because of that, but also because she asks great questions,” Premer said. “When she’s not getting something, she asks you to explain it another way. She can relate it to something she previously learned in gymnastics and connect it from dry land to the board. She is fantastic to have on this team.”