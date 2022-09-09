WyoSports
CHEYENNE – High school football rosters have space for both offensive and defensive roles in the position column. Players have a position listed in both spaces, regardless of whether they’ll ever step foot on the field in a second role.
The defensive side of Cheyenne Central’s roster features two rows notable for their lack of a position.
Juniors Brock Pedersen and Keelan Anderson both have kicker listed in the offensive side of the column and nothing in the defensive portion.
Pedersen has handled all but two kickoffs and all but one punt for the Indians (1-1), who host No. 4-ranked Natrona County (1-1) at 6 tonight at Riske Field.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder ranks second in Class 4A in kickoff average (57.2 yards), is tied for second in touchbacks (four) and is third in opponents’ average starting position (22-yard line). Pedersen is 6 for 6 on extra point attempts.
“(Pedersen) puts a lot of time into kicking and really owns the position,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “A lot of times, you get a soccer player who just happens to be your best kicker, and he’s just kind of there. Brock is a soccer player, but he puts a lot of time and effort into his kicking.”
Pedersen took over Central’s kicking duties last season, averaging 46.2 yards per kickoff, going 23 of 26 on extra points and 4 for 6 on field goals, with a long of 43 yards. He also punted 19 times for an average of 31.2 yards.
“Kicking is one of the biggest parts of the game of football, because so many games come down to a couple of points,” Pedersen said. “I take my responsibility very seriously. I play this game for my teammates, and I want to come through for them.”
Pedersen does his best to keep himself busy and out of the way of his teammates during practice. He starts each afternoon with some light kicking before stretching and then working on game-like situations. Occasionally, Apodaca asks Pedersen to focus on specific elements.
“If he thinks we could be in for a close game, he’ll have me work on on-side kicks,” Pedersen said. “If a team has a really strong returner on the right side, he’ll have me work on punting the ball to the left side and things like that.”
Pedersen watches video with his teammates. He looks for which direction the strongest rush comes from and where there might be gaps in the return game.
Pedersen has made a 59-yard field goal during practice, and is confident he can make most any 40-yarder he trots onto the field to attempt. Having a kicker of Pedersen’s skill gives Central a leg up in the battle for field position, Apodaca said.
“It’s good to know most of the other team’s drives are going to start at the 20 after we score because he’s kicking the ball into the end zone,” the coach said. “He has the ability to change field position. He’s a great weapon to have, and I’m excited about his continued growth.”
The only critique Apodaca can levy against Pedersen is in the punting game. His four attempts this year have averaged 26.5 yards. Apodaca would like to see that stretch well into the 30s.
“When he hits a punt right, it’s a pretty thing,” Apodaca said. “He just needs to be more consistent. At the same time, there’s a part of you that doesn’t want him to become too consistent because it means he gotten so many opportunities from us punting too often.”
Pedersen has been a starting defender on the soccer field the past two seasons. The mechanics of kicking a soccer ball and kicking a football are similar, but Pedersen calls place-kicking more technical.
“In soccer, you can just line up and kick the ball (for a free or goal kick),” he said. “When I’m kicking a football, I have to take a specific amount of steps away back and to the side. I’m always thinking about where my plant foot is going to be, using my arm to keep my balance and what the wind is doing.
“Those are all things I don’t really think about in soccer.”
Pedersen wasn’t always strictly a specialist. He also played defensive end his freshman year, but thought his team would be better off if he focused on what he does best.
“There are a lot more guys putting their heart and soul into D-end, and I put my heart and soul into kicking,” Pedersen said. “I thought I could help my team the most by putting my entire drive into being the best kicker I could.”
Pedersen still gets to mix it up in practice, Apodaca said.
“He’s always eager to step in and help on the scout teams,” he said. “If we’re short players, we’ll put him at D-end or receiver. He’ll also step in there and snap for our quarterbacks during (skeleton drills).
“He’s unique for a kicker. A lot of kickers are content to just be off on their own, but he really tries to be part of the team.”
