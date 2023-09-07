CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central volleyball coach Jessica Bratton-Vega knew pretty quickly what she had in Brooklynn Sullivan.
During her sophomore season, Sullivan appeared in just a handful of games for the Indians. But every time she did, she made a lasting impression on her head coach.
“Every game she played her sophomore year, she had our best hitting stats,” Bratton-Vega said. “That was probably my fault for not bringing her up and putting her on varsity.
“A lot of people noticed (what she could do). It was frustrating for some people, but we are at a level where she should be there, and right now, she is proving why she is our best player and probably one of the top in the state.”
Two years later, Sullivan has gone from a fringe varsity player to one of the most important cogs in the wheel for Central. She leads the team with 52 kills and 13 service aces through the first 12 games.
“I’m really excited to see what this season brings, and I think I’m ready,” Sullivan said. “(It’s) just been constant volleyball every day. Eat, sleep, volleyball.”
Sullivan had always been important to her team’s success, and last season was no exception. She finished third on the team in kills (114), according to stats posted on MaxPreps. This was in spite of her being hampered by an ankle injury she suffered toward the end of the season.
After being just one of the weapons on Central’s team last year, Sullivan has become the primary threat on the court.
“I do feel the pressure a lot,” Sullivan said. “But I just stick to the game. Volleyball is a game of reacting and not overthinking. I just keep that engraved in my mind.”
Sullivan prepared for the upcoming season by attending a number of different collegiate volleyball camps over the summer. This included stops at the University of Northern Colorado and Colorado State University.
The time at the camp served two big purposes. One was getting looked at by colleges, but the other is something Sullivan hopes to bring back to her team this season.
“Even the college girls make mistakes, and even the best athletes can mess up,” Sullivan said. “It’s how you rebound from messing up and your mistakes.”
Being a leader isn’t something everyone is cut out for. While she has become a major leader for the Indians this season due to her skill and experience, Sullivan admits that it can be taxing, both physically and mentally. But while the role is challenging, the senior said she feels she is embracing the role.
“She was nervous at first,” Bratton-Vega said. “You could see her this summer when I told her that the girls look at her as a leader, whether she wanted it or not. I think, mentally, she is coming through.
“She saw what happened when she had older girls that were either good or bad leaders. She wants to be on the other end of better.”
One of the biggest parts of being a leader is knowing how to help teammates, regardless of whether it’s talking to someone after they mess up or helping younger players along.
“I think uplifting others is a lot easier than uplifting yourself, in a way,” Sullivan said. “You don’t (always) realize when you’re down, but you can see when others are struggling. Just making sure you are there for them, telling them they are doing a good job and focusing on the next play is a really good key to success.”
Despite some ups and downs during its season last year, Central came close to getting back to the Class 4A state tournament in Casper. Ultimately, the team fell short and was forced to sit out the most important tournament of the year.
For Sullivan, in particular, knowing that this is her last season in the red and black is all the motivation she needs to try to help Central add its second volleyball title.
“I look at the banner hanging in our gym every single day that says 2006 state champs,” she said. “I’m like, ‘That’s going to be us.’ I need that to be us, and we need it for our school and our name.”
On the court
Central’s volleyball team will be in action tonight at 6, as the Indians hit the road to take on Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Cheyenne East will be back in action Friday, hosting Green River at 4 p.m.
Cheyenne South will travel to Colorado this evening to take on Loveland Protestant Reformed Christian High School at 6.
Pine Bluffs will be at Lusk tonight at 5, before taking part in the Big Horn Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Burns will also play in the Big Horn Invitational.
On the course
All three Cheyenne schools will take part in the Gillette Invite this weekend. The tournament is set to begin on Friday and will conclude Saturday.
In the pool
East hosts Central, South and Laramie on Friday in the East Natatorium. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.
