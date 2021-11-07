CHEYENNE – Senior Kira Brownell picked up a pair of event victories to help Cheyenne Central finish second at the Class 4A state girls swimming and diving meet in Gillette.
Brownell won the 50-yard freestyle in (23.67 seconds) and broke her own school record in the 100 backstroke (56.00). She also joined sophomores Izzy DeLay and Emily Meares and senior Abby Allen on the runner-up 200 medley relay team (1 minute, 48.31 seconds), and DeLay, Meares and senior Taylor Gebhart on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team (3:38.88).
Brownell was voted 4A’s athlete of the year by the state’s coaches.
Laramie won the team title with 325 points, while Central had 222. Cheyenne South took ninth (69) and Cheyenne East was 10th (31).
Central sophomore Izzy DeLay placed second in both the 200 individual medley (2:12.25) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.76). Classmate Emily Meares was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.14).
Junior Brinkley Lewis scored 372.25 points in 1-meter diving to take fourth.
Senior Taylor Gebhart placed fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:31.84) and sixth in the 200 free (2:04.01).
The Lady Indians also got a fifth-place finish from the 200 free relay quartet of Allen and juniors Lilly Leman, Kyla Jackson and Katie Clarke.
South senior Ellie Brewer was second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.68) and third in the 100 free (54.80). She joined classmates Allie Robért and Molly Koslosky and sophomore Janaeh Brown on the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay team (3:58.77).
East sophomore Sydni Sawyer touched the wall second in the 500 free (5:24.95).