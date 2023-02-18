CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central forward James Brown III was held in check throughout the first 31 minutes of Friday’s matchup with Laramie.
The junior had just six points entering the final minute of the game, and had struggled to get going offensively.
But when his team needed him most, Brown delivered. With no time left on the clock, Brown scored on a put-back to help Central escape with a 48-46 win over the visiting Plainsmen.
“The entire game I was just off offensively,” Brown said. “I knew if I crashed the boards and picked up defensively, it could help us win. I crashed the boards, and we won.
“I’m just glad we picked it up in the end.”
Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter, combining for just 10 first quarter points. Laramie was held scoreless by Central’s defense until there was 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining in the opening frame, but scored the final four points of the quarter.
The offense started to open up in the second, with both teams finally getting shots to fall. Led by nine points in the second quarter by Joe Sawyer, the Indians carried a 24-17 lead into halftime.
Sawyer continued to dominate the game throughout the third. The junior scored 14 points in that quarter alone to bring his total to 23 points. Zack Wiltanger was the only other player to score in the third frame for the Indians.
Laramie, meanwhile, started to struggle once again from the field. The Plainsmen potted just eight third-quarter points and went into the fourth quarter trailing 40-25.
But something changed for Laramie out of the gate in the final frame. It opened the quarter on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to just seven points. The Plainsmen were led by 12 fourth-quarter points by Levi Brown to help get the team back into the game.
Central struggled throughout the course of the fourth, scoring just three points from the free-throw line in the opening 6:30 of the quarter.
With just over a minute left in the game, Sawyer scored the Indians’ first bucket of the final frame to give Central a 46-42 lead. The basket was immediately answered by Brown to get the game back to a two-point game. On Central’s next possession, Sawyer missed a step-back 3-pointer to give Laramie the ball back. Brown was fouled in the backcourt and with 31.7 seconds left in the game, the senior sunk both free throws to tie the game at 46.
“That is two nights in a row that we have come back from double-digit deficits,” first-year Laramie coach Drew Evans said. “In the end, we just didn’t have enough (to close it out).”
Over the past few weeks, Central has been on the wrong end of these kinds of games. This time, however, it finally broke through. With time winding down, the ball found its way to Sawyer on the low block. He put up his shot, which bounced around the rim and out. However, Brown was Johnny-on-the-spot, slipping past everyone to score as the horn sounded to give Central the win.
“It is nice to win one of those close ones,” Central coach Jim Schaffer said. “It probably shouldn’t have gotten as close as it did. Obviously, it is a lot more fun to be on that side (of that kind of game).”
Central will be back in action this afternoon, as it takes on cross-town rival Cheyenne South at 2:30 p.m. at Storey Gym. The Plainsmen are off until next Friday, when they will close out the season on the road against South.
CENTRAL 48, LARAMIE 46
Laramie………………. 4 13 8 21 — 46
Cheyenne Central…… 6 18 16 8 — 48
Laramie: Bongoura 2, Busch 5, Branch 0, Brown 17, McKinley 0, Alexander 5, Chavez 3, Smith 6, Summers 8.
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 2, Tofoya 0, Whitworth 0, Shumway 6, Sawyer 27, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 4, J. Brown III 8, Collier 1.