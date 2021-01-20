...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne,
the Interstate 80 corridor between Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs,
East Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and
Guernsey, and Goshen County including the city of Torrington.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to
occur from today into this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne Central senior Andrew Johnson and Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus were announced as the Class 4A finalists for the Wyoming Chapter of National Football Foundation scholar-athlete of the year.
The NFF picks one back and one lineman from Wyoming’s three biggest football classifications as finalists, and two finalists from the nine-man and six-man classes. Those players earn a $1,200 scholarship. An overall winner from those finalists will get an additional $1,200 as Wyoming’s scholar-athlete of the year.