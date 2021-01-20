CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne Central senior Andrew Johnson and Sheridan’s Quinton Mangus were announced as the Class 4A finalists for the Wyoming Chapter of National Football Foundation scholar-athlete of the year.

The NFF picks one back and one lineman from Wyoming’s three biggest football classifications as finalists, and two finalists from the nine-man and six-man classes. Those players earn a $1,200 scholarship. An overall winner from those finalists will get an additional $1,200 as Wyoming’s scholar-athlete of the year.

