CHEYENNE – Keeping the ball down was crucial with a steady wind blowing in on the Central field at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex on Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Katie Hinz did that. The left-hander allowed eight hits, but most of those went through the infield instead of being roped into the outfield.
The Indians also had just one putout come on a flyball during an 18-8 victory over Cheyenne East.
The wind wreaked havoc on seemingly routine flyballs, pushing them away from outfielders or killing them short of the outfield.
“It was crazy playing outfield (Friday),” said Central senior left fielder Drue Mirich. “We played way in, and there was no way of knowing if the ball was just going to die or go to the side. It was all over, and it even switched and started going the other way.”
Mirich finished the game 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. Both of her hits were line drives to left field that didn’t give the wind time to alter their course.
“That wind is really bad, and it was to our advantage,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “We came out, and our bats were ready to go. It’s good to see Drue have some success, because she has been struggling the past couple games.
“For her to come back and hit like that is a big confidence booster for her. She really needed that.”
East freshman Aleah Brooks hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Her knock started toward right field and was nearly blown foul by the time it cleared the fence.
The Indians responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Senior third baseman Brogan Allen ended a 12-pitch at-bat with a run-scoring double to center, while classmate Lauren Lucas added a two-run single through the middle. Mirich closed out the scoring with an RBI triple to left.
Central (13-5 overall, 7-3 East Conference) added four more runs in the second, and led 10-3 after three innings.
The Thunderbirds (8-8, 3-6) clawed back into the contest by scoring four runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to cut the lead to 10-8.
Ella Neider and Raguel Romero both had run-scoring singles during the fourth. Neider’s single drove home two runs.
Central put the game away over the next two frames, scoring three in the fifth and five in the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule at 18-8. Lucas ended the contest with a two-run single.
“Central is on a roll and having a good season,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “They did a good job of putting the ball into play. The wind wasn’t ideal, but we didn’t make plays when we had opportunities to make plays.
“They made the plays we couldn’t, and that was the biggest difference.”
Lucas was 4 for 5 with five RBI. Sophomore second baseman Cameron Moyte had two doubles and two RBI. Senior right fielder Kaitlyn Ackerman added two hits – including a double – and two RBI. Freshman catcher Madi Birt added two hits and an RBI. Freshman center fielder Izzy Kelly was 3 for 5.
Hinz finished with 12 strikeouts for Central.
“She did a great job of keeping East’s hitters off balance and keeping the ball down,” Barker said.
East got two hits from both Brooks and sophomore Gracie Oswald.