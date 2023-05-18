Logan Custis and Sam Smith
Buy Now

Cheyenne Central junior Logan Custis (9) celebrates with junior Sam Smith (10) after scoring against Laramie during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Central boys soccer team had a fantastic showing at the Class 4A East Conference tournament last weekend in Sheridan. The Indians won both games to claim their first regional title since 2015 and the East region’s No. 1 seed heading into the state tournament.

But Central isn’t content with just winning at regionals. It has been eight years since Central has reached the mountain top, and the Indians now have their eyes set on ending their title drought.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus