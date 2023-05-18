CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Central boys soccer team had a fantastic showing at the Class 4A East Conference tournament last weekend in Sheridan. The Indians won both games to claim their first regional title since 2015 and the East region’s No. 1 seed heading into the state tournament.
But Central isn’t content with just winning at regionals. It has been eight years since Central has reached the mountain top, and the Indians now have their eyes set on ending their title drought.
“Anybody that goes to that state tournament has that exact same goal,” first-year coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “It is now just a battle of how the teams fare, but it is (a mental game), too.”
Dijkstal was tasked with getting the Indians back into title contention after longtime coach Tim Dennison stepped down last fall. He has been able to do so by striking the perfect balance of implementing new systems while keeping things relatively the same. This has led the Indians from a 10-7-2 record last season to a 14-2 mark.
Part of his ability to turn things back around so quickly has come from his experience with the team. As the former junior-varsity coach and assistant varsity coach, Dijkstal has been around the program for a while. This has allowed him to be familiar with the roster and play to its strengths.
“The transition has been a big change, but has also been easily adaptable,” senior captain Ignatius John said. “When Dirk Dijkstal came in, it was easy to transition to the way he wanted to play. He has always been with us and has always been a big part of our team.”
Throughout the course of this season, Central’s calling card has been its ability to score and keep the ball out of its own net. Last season, Central held just a plus-one goal differential.
Heading into the state tournament, Central ranks third in Class 4A with a plus-39 goal differential and 52 goals for. Only Kelly Walsh and Jackson Hole rank higher. This is primarily due to the ball-control system Central runs.
“We have a target of 60% possession every game,” Dijkstal said. “We have hit it on 14 games, and the games we don’t hit, the results aren’t what we are quite looking for. As long as we can play possession on both ends, (we will be all right).”
Its ball-control style of offense was on full display at last weekend’s regional tournament. Central held both Laramie and Thunder Basin to no shots on goal in both games, with the only goal against coming on an own-goal.
The performance at regionals, particularly in the Thunder Basin game, served as a major confidence booster heading into the state tournament.
“We wanted to prove to everyone in the rest of the state that we are worthy of that No. 1 seed,” John said. “We proved that. I just believe that our hard work at practice led to (that result).”
Getting the conference’s No. 1 seed has its benefits, but it also comes with high expectations. Being a favorite to win comes with pressure to actually win, and all eyes will be on the Indians. John said the team is well aware of that pressure and is determined to show everyone it is up to the task.
“We have to be able to prove (we are worthy of it),” he said. “A lot of us get a little nervous before we start on the pitch. We had a motivational speaker come in and told us that confidence is the belief that the best outcomes come from whatever you are doing. We just always believe that we are going to do the best that we possibly can.”
Overcoming the pressure to win can be solved by everyone elevating their games. Junior forward Logan Custis did so at the conference tournament with a four-goal weekend. But with teams keying in on Custis, Central will need its depth to come through.
One such player he is looking at playing a vital role this weekend is sophomore Nate Brenchley. While Brenchley’s results may not be seen on the score sheet, he is a vital part to Central’s game.
“He makes everything work, and he doesn’t have the stats that I can boast about,” Dijkstal said. “Just watch him on the field and watch his presence. If we don’t have that link between the defense, boy, things don’t really work for us.
“After three straight games in three straight days, you are definitely looking to see who else can contribute. It is a good thing we have a very deep bench.”
Central’s first-round match at 11 a.m. today against Star Valley is one the team is not looking past. Despite the Braves’ record, the Indians know they cannot overlook anyone this time of year.
“It doesn’t matter who is out there, anyone can pull us off,” Dijkstal said. “Three years ago, Natrona made that big run when we were in the state finals. They were a four seed.
“Star Valley is an excellent team, and they have a kid that can throw the ball 60 yards on the throw in.”