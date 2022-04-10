CHEYENNE – Much like it had done throughout Saturday afternoon, Cheyenne Central spent the 99th minute pounding shots into Campbell County’s defense.
The Indians collected rebound after rebound and sent the ball right back into a mass of defenders.
Eventually, the ball found the feet of sophomore Sam Shumway, who put it past Camels goalkeeper Brady Tompkins for the go-ahead goal during a 2-1 overtime victory at Riske Field.
“That was very satisfying, especially in that time and place of the game,” Shumway said. “But it wasn’t just me. The whole team worked hard the whole time to keep creating chances the whole match.
“We were working off each other, making good runs and clearing space. We had so many balls that just got blocked.”
The Indians controlled the match, taking 32 shots to just eight for Campbell County. That included a 16-7 advantage in shots on goal, and an 11-2 edge in corner kicks.
“The balance and defensive posture of all the players on the field, especially the back four, was great,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “They stayed fixed to the dangers.”
The Indians’ scoring chances came early. Shumway had a shot right on the doorstep off a corner kick in the fourth minute, but Tompkins was there to make the save with contact.
In the 34th minute, freshman Justin Hendren hit a hard shot that slammed off Campbell County defender Javier Hernandez’s back. The Camels counter-attacked off that opportunity, and Joey Von Aschwege eventually got behind the defense.
Central junior defender Ignatius John sprinted back to recover and try to stall Von Aschwege. John forced Von Ashwege to play the ball back to the center of the field. John stole the ball and cleared it out of harm’s way.
Senior Caden Smith put Central up with a shot from about 25 yards out in the 60th minute. He said he took a tip from assistant coach Dirk Dijkstal when he got space to shoot.
“He told me that during warm-ups he was trying to aim wider, but it came back in with a nasty curve,” Smith said. “I tried to open up a little bit and see where the ball went, and it worked.”
Joel Varela knotted the score in the 76th by striking a bouncing free kick past Central senior goalkeeper Jackson Cook.
Central had two quality scoring chances late in the first half of overtime. The first came when Christian Arbuckle’s header off a corner kick was saved in the 87th. Samuel Lucas Smith ripped a right-footed shot that Tompkins played over the crossbar for a corner kick in the 89th.
Dennison said the Indians’ play was quite a bit different Saturday than during its 2-0 loss to Sheridan on Friday.
“We were sporadic and pretty much undependable (Friday), but here they were a lock to make the first pass and fourth pass with a lot of depth and width from our defense to hold them down,” Denisson said. “We used the width across the field. Our wings did a great job.
“This was a complete effort by this club from a team that’s been really successful.”
CENTRAL 2, CAMPBELL CO. 1, OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 1-1.
Goals: CC, C. Smith (unassisted), 60. CAM, Varela (Angelo), 76. CC, Shumway (S. Smith), 99.
Shots: CAM 8, CC 32. Shots on goal: CAM 7, CC 16. Saves: CAM 14 (Tompkins); CC 6 (Cook).
Corner kicks: CAM 2, CC 11. Offsides: CAM 1, CC 1. Fouls: CAM 13, CC 5. Yellow cards: CAM 2 (Aguayo, 68. Bench, 99).