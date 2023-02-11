CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys basketball team lost its fourth consecutive game Friday night against visiting Thunder Basin.
The Indians were mired in poor free-throw shooting, untimely turnovers and long scoring droughts during the 48-46 loss.
“We just have to stay together,” senior Jackson Whitworth said. “The state championship isn’t won today. We have to learn from this, but not dwell on it.”
Central played its best period in the first quarter. While the team struggled to score in the opening frame, its defense held Thunder Basin in check, as well. The Indians led 12-9 late in the first quarter, but a late 3-pointer from the Bolts tied things up 12-12.
Central then played its worst quarter of the game in the second. The Indians scored just five points in the frame — three came from junior James Brown III, and two came on free throws by junior Joe Sawyer. The defense continued to hold up, surrendering just eight points, to head into the break trailing 20-17.
The Indians fell behind by 12 in the second half multiple times. But in the fourth quarter, they started to find life.
As he has done time and time again, Sawyer helped will the team back into the game. He scored 10 of his team-leading 21 points in the fourth quarter alone and got the Indians back to within two heading into the final minute of the game.
“He is just really fundamentally sound,” Central coach Jim Schaffer said. “Our other kids did a good job of getting him the basketball in places he could score.”
With less than 15 seconds remaining, Thunder Basin was called for an inbounds violation. On the next play, Central’s Mason Tafoya scored a layup with three seconds left to tie the game 46-46.
But the tie didn’t last as Central was called for a shooting foul on Bodie Williams on the final play. Williams calmly sank the two free throws to give Thunder Basin the late lead. The desperation heave at the horn came up just short, allowing the Bolts to hang on for the win.
“We had a chance to stay in it and don’t make our free throws,” Schaffer said. “I thought we competed and battled our rear-ends off to get back in it against a good basketball team.”
Central gets right back at things Saturday afternoon, facing off against Campbell County and looking to end its losing streak.
THUNDER BASIN 48, CENTRAL 46
Thunder Basin…… 12 8 18 10 — 48
Cheyenne Central……12 5 11 18 — 46
Thunder Basin: LaFramboise 8, Vetter 0, Schilling 2, Howell 12, Klaassen 11, Williams 15, Terrell 0.
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 6, Whitworth 3, C. Brown 0, Shumway 3, Sawyer 21, Mas. DeHoff 2, J. Brown 9, Collier 2.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.
