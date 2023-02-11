Joseph Sawyer and Bodie Williams

Cheyenne Central junior Joseph Sawyer (10) drives to the net against pressure from Thunder Basin junior Bodie Williams (25) during a basketball game at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys basketball team lost its fourth consecutive game Friday night against visiting Thunder Basin.

The Indians were mired in poor free-throw shooting, untimely turnovers and long scoring droughts during the 48-46 loss.


