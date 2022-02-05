CHEYENNE – Tagg Lain told his Cheyenne Central boys basketball team to prepare for a dogfight Friday night against No. 3-ranked Sheridan.
The fifth-ranked Indians got just that, and clawed their way to a 53-45 victory at the Central Fieldhouse.
“I told our guys at halftime to expect Sheridan to come back out with the brass knuckles and really get after us,” Lain said. “We knew we were going to have to stop their run and create one of our own, and that’s how it ended up working out.”
Central (9-6 overall, 3-1 Class 4A East Conference) held a 30-21 halftime lead, thanks, in part, to 13 points from sophomore James Brown and eight from senior Adam Gerdes.
“I came into this game expecting to have to play my best on defense, because they’re such a great shooting team,” said Brown, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “I had to work hard to get over and under screens and make it hard for them to get their shots.
“We did a good job of closing out on shooters in the first half. We really wanted this win.”
Sheridan (12-2, 2-2) held the Indians to just two field goals in the fourth quarter and trimmed the lead to 38-35 heading into the fourth.
Gerdes appeared to give Central some breathing room by knocking down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 7 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. However, Sheridan senior guard Kaden Bateson responded with a triple of his own on the Broncs’ next possession.
Brown helped Central pull ahead 45-38 with a pair of buckets. Gerdes extended the lead to 47-38 when he scored off an inbound pass with 2:02 to play.
“The type of players they are, the type of team they are, and the way they’re coached, you know they’re not going to go down without a fight,” Lain said. “They were the aggressor in the second half, and battled for every loose ball and every opportunity and made some plays.
“The way they defended us, there wasn’t a lot of rhythm to this game. We just had to make some basketball plays.”
The Indians made six of eight free throws down the stretch to close out the win. Senior guard Isaiah Rigg was 5 of 6 from the line in the final 43 seconds.
Gerdes finished with 14 points, while Nathanial Talich added 12 for Central. The Indians host second-ranked Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. today.
Bateson paced Sheridan with 11, including seven in the second half. Frank Sinclair and Sean Sanders chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Broncs, who play at No. 4 Cheyenne East at 1:30 p.m. today.
CENTRAL 53, SHERIDAN 45
Sheridan….....................................................................................… 7 14 14 10 – 45
Cheyenne Central…....................................................................… 13 17 8 15 – 53
Sheridan: Hamrick 3, A. Sanders 6, Bateson 11, Rabon 3, Leach 2, Sinclair 10, S. Sanders 10.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 5, Shumway 0, Wiltanger 0, Gerdes 14, N. Talich 12, C. Talich 1, Filbin 2, Brown 19.