Cheyenne Central celebrates
Buy Now

Cheyenne Central celebrates after Cheyenne Central sophomore Nate Brenchley (4) scores a goal during a soccer game against Campbell County at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys soccer team put four members on the Class 4A boys soccer all-state team, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

The group is headlined by junior forward Logan Custis. Custis finished the season with 29 goals, including nine in his last five games.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus