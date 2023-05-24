CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central’s boys soccer team put four members on the Class 4A boys soccer all-state team, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced Tuesday.
The group is headlined by junior forward Logan Custis. Custis finished the season with 29 goals, including nine in his last five games.
Custis is joined on the all-state team by sophomore defensive midfielder Nate Brenchley, senior defender Ignatius John and junior midfielder Sam Shumway.
Shumway finished the season with nine goals and nine assists (27 points). Brenchley finished with one goal and two assists, while John finished with a goal and an assist.
Brock Pedersen was named to the all-conference team, joining Custis, Brenchley, John and Shumway.
Brenden Bohlmann, a junior midfielder, was named to the boys all-conference team, as well. Bohlmann posted five goals and two assists (12 points) for the Thunderbirds during the 2023 season.
Central’s girls soccer team also put one on the all-state team and three on the all-conference team. Junior captain Ekenna Little was named to her second all-state team. Seniors Alyssa Brenchley and Mia Gerig were both named to the East all-conference team.
Forward Jordan Griess and midfielder Haley Pierson were both named to the all-state team for Cheyenne East for the first time.
Griess, a junior, finished the year as East’s leading scorer, posting seven goals and 15 assists (29 points). Pierson, also a junior, finished the year with four goals and five assists (13 points).
Senior defender Ashleigh Clark was named to the all-conference team, alongside Griess and Pierson.
PREP SOCCERCLASS 4A ALL-STATE GIRLS
Campbell County: Aubry De Wine; Cheyenne Central: Ekenna Little; Cheyenne East: Jordan Griess, Haley Pierson; Jackson: Madison Kramer, Taya McClennen; Kelly Walsh: Peyton Hill, Abigail Miller, Bethany Strand, Karli Woodruff; Laramie: McKenna Barham, Allison Beeston, Libby Goodspeed; Natrona County: Rian Barthel, Kylan Campbell, Saige Gustafson, Brook Travers; Riverton: Olivia Ballew, Madi Fossey, Cami Paskett; Thunder Basin: Sam Bonar, Eagan Clark, Brooke Dunham, Morgan Shirley, Attie Westbrook.
BOYS
Cheyenne Central: Nate Brenchley, Logan Custis, Ignatius John, Sam Shumway; Jackson: Kyrem Beristain, Johan Garcia, Braden Hills, Jenson Smock; Kelly Walsh: Karson Adsit, Beau Barclay, Britton Butler, Hudsen Hollinger, Kameron Jimenez, Parker O’Neill; Laramie: Abraham Bangoura; Natrona County: Jael Reyes; Riverton: Ruger Stowell; Rock Springs: Hudson Conrad, Karson Curtis; Sheridan: Colson Coon, Breck Reed; Thunder Basin: Ivan Delgado, Caleb Howell, Angel Ontiveros, Riley Ringer.
ALL-EAST CONFERENCE GIRLS
Campbell County: Onna Castellanos; Cheyenne Central: Ekenna Little, Alyssa Brenchley, Mia Gerig; Cheyenne East: Ashleigh Clark, Haley Pierson, Jordan Griess; Laramie: McKenna Barham, Libby Goodspeed, Sienna Osborne, Allison Beeston, Devani Romero, Morgan Hansen, Ava Wallhead; Sheridan: Ella Kessner, Adeline Burgess, Olivia Ballew; Thunder Basin: Morgan Shirley, Eagan Clark, Sam Bonar, Brooke Dunham, Caytlynn Garland, Attie Westbrook.
BOYS
Campbell County: Patrick Lynch, Jon Garibay, Jose Agauyo, Josue Angulo; Cheyenne Central: Ignatius John, Brock Pederson, Nate Brenchley, Sam Shumway, Logan Custis; Cheyenne East: Brenden Bohlmann; Laramie: Abraham Bangoura, Kai Boyer, Karson Busch; Sheridan: Beck Haswell, Breck Reed, Connor Bateson, Colson Coon.
ALL-WEST CONFERENCE GIRLS
Jackson: Madison Kramer, Taya McClennen, Brooke Rogers, Karoline Montez-Chavez; Kelly Walsh: Addy Harris, Karli Woodruff, Abigail Miller, Emma Holmberg, Peyton Hill, Bethany Strand, Sydney Stephan; Natrona County: Rian Barthel, Lia Flores, Presley Ujvary, Kylan Campbell, Chayse Graham, Brooke Travers, Saige Gustafson; Riverton: Ayana Mejorado, Maddi Fossey, Savannah Morton, Mya Noseep, Cami Paskett; Rock Springs: Brooklin Berry, Ella Brewster, Aubry Yantis.
BOYS
Jackson: Braden Hills, Jaime Perez, Jared Perez, Johan Garcia, Jenson Smock, Kyrem Beristain; Kelly Walsh: Karson Adsit, Hudsen Hollinger, Kameron Jimenez, Parker O’Neill, Britton Butler, Ethan Leslie, Beau Barclay; Natrona County: Jael Reyes; Riverton: Rylee Murray, Ruger Stowell; Rock Springs: Hudson Conrad, Karson Kurtis, Jesus Duarte, Christian Perez, Fiberto Benitez.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE GIRLS
Buffalo: Cassidy Bessler, Vivi Ostheimer, Cantrell Rosalez; Cody: Ally Boysen, Aspen Kalkowski, Jessa Lynn, Kennedi Nieman, Reece Nieman, Ellie Talich; Douglas: Tatem Moore, Bailey Wright, Payton Yost; Lander: Mason Morton, Anabell Nachazel, Delaney Sullivan; Mountain View: Cami Kenison; Newcastle: Gabby McVay; Powell: Coy Erickson, Ivy Agee; Rawlins: Adriana Ochoa; Worland: Peyton Erleneaugh, Emma Hunt, Mackenzie Ray.
BOYS
Buffalo: Brogan Byram; Cody: Riem Brousard, Matt Nelson; Douglas: Lane Ewing, Luke Ewing, Jackson Hughes; Green River: Braxton Cordova, Braxton Doak, Abram Vegara; Lander: Carter Ayers, Odas Beason, Callen Wheeler, Silas Wheeler; Mountain View: Nash Piekkola; Powell: Holden Cooper, Chance Franks, Jacob Orr, Steven Stambaugh; Rawlins: Jose Morales Torrington: Anthony Arnusch, Elija Hatch, Kaden Rigs; Worland: Trae Bennett, Carter Clark, Court Gonsalez, Kade Weber.
ALL-EAST CONFERENCE GIRL
Buffalo: Cassidy Bessler, Vivi Ostheimer, Cantrell Rosalez; Douglas: Payton Yost, Tatem Moore, Brooke Wright, Macee Pyle, Bailey Wright; New Castle: Gabby McVay Rawlins: Adriana Ochoa, Lexi Archuleta; Worland: Mackenzie Ray, Peyton Erleneaugh, Reece Sanford, Alysha Mendenhall, Rivers Carrel, Nayeli Ague, Emma Hunt
BOYS
Buffalo: Brogan Byram, Ryan Nicholas, Garet Chamberlin; Douglas: Luke Ewing, Lane Ewing, Jackson Hughes; Newcastle: Finn Gerlaq; Rawlings: Jose Morales, Dian Henson; Torrington: Kaden Riggs, Anthony Arnusch, Elijah Hatch; Worland: Kade Weber, Trae Bennett, Ryan Deniz, Carter Clark, Tyshon Swalastad, Court Gonsalez.
ALL-WEST CONFERENCE GIRLS
Cody: Reece Nielman, Ellie Talich, Jessa Lynn, Aspen Kalkowski, Kennedi Nieman, Ally Boysen; Green River: Ella Stanton, Isabell Vasco; Lander: Aislynn Donahue, Mason Morton, Anabell Nachazel, Delaney Sullivan; Lyman: Karły Saby; Mountain View: Ashlee Tims, Jayda Kenison, Cami Kenison; Powell: Coy Erickson, Ivy Agee.
BOYS
Cody: Wilkins Radakovic, Remy Broussard, Matt Nelson, Conner moss; Green River: Abram Vegara, Braxton Cordova, Braxton Doak; Lander: Callen Wheeler, Odas Beason, Silas Wheeler, Carter Ayers; Lyman: Tyden Hill; Mountain View: Nash Piekkola; Pinedale: Body Hamby; Powell: Holden Cooper, Steven Stambaugh, Jacob Orr, Chance Franks, Cameron Carpenter.