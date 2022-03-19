CHEYENNE – Perhaps it was the cold and wind.
Maybe it was the fact Friday evening’s match was the season-opener.
Whatever the reason, the Cheyenne Central boys struggled to find their finishing touch. Regardless, the Indians got all the goals they needed during a 1-0 win over visiting Natrona County at Riske Field.
“We were trying to connect and stay busy going laterally across the field,” Denisson said. “We were trying to use both sides of the field because sometimes wings get isolated. We had a lot of opportunities for both wings to have pretty nice shots on goal.
“We were wide too many times, high too many times and weren’t very efficient at turning around takeaways and making them show up on the scoreboard. It’s a nice thing to see a team be hungry and opportunistic to where if they have half a chance they go ahead and take it.”
Central (1-0) took 17 shots, including eight on goal. It held the Mustangs to just three shots (two on goal). The Indians also earned nine corner kicks to Natrona’s one.
Sophomore midfielder Samuel Smith scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 19th minute off an assist from senior Jackson Lewis, who had the ball in the left side of the penalty area before playing it across to Smith.
“It just landed in my lap and I was able to volley it in,” Smith said.
In the 34th minute, the Indians had a shot hit off the crossbar and go straight down that Natrona goalkeeper Zach Hawley somehow managed to save before it crossed the goal line.
Lewis got a shot of his own in the 55th that forced Hawley to dive to his left for a save. Hawley scrambled to smother the rebound before the Indians could run onto it. Hawley had to jump to parry the ball over the crossbar on senior Caden Smith’s left-footed shot in the 58th.
“We were finding the frame pretty well, moving the ball through the wings and through the mids and finding shots,” Samuel Smith said. “Some days those shots don’t fall and some days they do, but you just have to keep putting them on.”
Natrona’s best scoring opportunity came in the 65th on a shot from well outside the penalty area. Central senior keeper Jackson Cook parried the ball over the crossbar with his right hand for the Mustangs’ lone corner kick of the match.
“The defense stood up real well and didn’t allow too much,” Denisson said. “It got to be where we didn’t know if we’d get a second goal or give up something silly defensively. (Cook) did everything he could to keep that zero on the scoreboard.
“The defense did a good job of leaving the defensive band, stepping into the play and continuing serves that kept their defense on the alert.”
Central plays at Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. today in Casper.
CENTRAL 1, NATRONA 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goal: Central, S. Smith (Lewis), 19.
Shots: Natrona 3, Central 17. Shots on goal: Natrona 2, Central 8. Saves: Natrona 7, Central 2.
Corner kicks: Natrona 1, Central 9. Offsides: Natrona 1, Central 3. Fouls: Natrona 7, Central 5. Yellow cards: Natrona 1 (Barrett); Central 1 (Ignatius).