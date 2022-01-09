CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was scoreless on its first four possessions against Natrona County Saturday morning.
The Indians committed a pair of turnovers and missed two shots in those trips down the court. They didn’t get on the scoreboard until sophomore James Brown knocked down a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 1 second remaining in the opening quarter.
Central came alive offensively after that, and downed the Mustangs 56-35 at Storey Gym.
The source of the slow start was how Natrona defended senior Nathanial Talich, Indians coach Tagg Lain said. The Mustangs routinely sent two players to him as soon as he caught the ball in the post.
Talich – a two-time all-state guard – has seen his fair share of double teams on the young season, and Central takes time to adapt each game.
“We’re still learning how to play together offensively and still learning to handle the fact most teams are going to run multiple guys at (Talich),” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “We’re also still learning what are going to be good plays for him to run for himself and what are going to be good plays for him to make for other guys.
“Other guys also need to know what to do when their guys leave them to double him so that we have an easy play for them. It took a couple possessions, but we started making the right cuts and making the right plays.”
Defense gave Central time to find its footing offensively. Natrona only led 4-0 when Brown’s trey broke the seal for the Indians. Isaiah Rigg’s deep 3 from the left wing put them up 7-6 – a lead they never relinquished.
“(Lain) really pushes us in practice because he feels like we can be a good defensive team,” said Brown, who finished with a game-high 15 points. “Once we come together as a team offensively and defensively, we can go far.
“We’re a young team, and we’re still figuring out how to keep the ball moving and playing as a team on offense. Teams are going to try to take (Talich) away because he’s our best player, so the rest of us have to figure out how to step up.”
Central held a 24-point lead twice during the fourth quarter. It held the Mustangs to single digits in the second and third frames.
Talich finished with 11 points, while Rigg added nine points off the bench.
CENTRAL 56, NATRONA 35
Natrona County…............… 10 8 8 11 – 35
Cheyenne Central…........… 15 14 14 13 – 56
Natrona County: Overstreet 5, Propp 2, Parker 11, Rogers 3, Gifford 2, Blom 4, Patik 4, True 6.
Cheyenne Central: Darrah 0, Whitworth 0, Rigg 9, Shumway 0, Scuderi 0, Wiltanger 0, Gerdes 4, N. Talich 11, C. Talich 8, Filbin 5, Brown 15, Sawyer 3, Feezer 1, White 0.
Cheyenne Central 58
Rock Springs 34
CHEYENNE – Talich scored a game-high 24 points to help Central finish the weekend with a 58-34 win over Rock Springs.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of zone, and (Rock Springs) went zone on us,” Lain said. “We played pretty good against it for the most part, especially in the third quarter. We made and adjustment at halftime and our guys did a good job of skipping the ball, moving the ball and opening things up against that zone.”
Junior guard Jackson Whitworth chipped in with nine for the Indians.
CENTRAL 58, ROCK SPRINGS 34
Rock Springs........................ 7 13 9 5 – 34
Cheyenne Central….......… 13 13 17 15 – 58
Rock Springs: Stauffer 2, Thomas 4, Faigl 3, Bider 12, Newman 6, Wille 1, Schoenfeld 6.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 9, Rigg 6, Wiltanger 6, N. Talich 24, C. Talich 3, Filbin 0, Gerdes 0, Shumway 0, Brown 6, Sawyer 0, Feezer 0, White 4.