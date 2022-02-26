CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central took turns answering each other’s runs during the first half Friday night at Storey Gym.
The No. 2-ranked Thunderbirds had no answer for fifth-ranked Central during the second half of the 59-46 loss.
“Defensively, we played as good in the second half as we’ve played all year,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “That defensive effort was the difference. We pride ourselves on playing defense, and this team has learned how to do it.
“It has taken some time, but we were just straight, half-court man for 32 minutes against a very good offensive team. We competed tough on the boards, we competed tough for position, played smart and knew our assignments. Defense was really the difference for us.”
Central (13-8 overall, 7-3 Class 4A East Conference) used a surge late in the first quarter to take a 17-15 lead over East (18-4, 7-3). The T-Birds started the second quarter on an 11-0 run for a 26-17 lead.
The Indians scored 15 of the next 19 points to pull ahead 32-30. East forged a 32-32 tie at the intermission when Drew Jackson stole an inbound pass and fed it to Brendan Bohlmann as time expired in the second quarter.
“During that second quarter, we showed what we could do if we started making shots,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Shooting is contagious. When you’re not making any shots at all and your layups aren’t going in, it’s going to be tough to score.
“When we went on that big run to start the second, everyone was making shots and their confidence was up. We’re going to have to find a way as coaches to get everyone shooting it well because we haven’t shot it well in a while.”
Central outscored the T-Birds 15-2 over the first 6 minutes, 35 seconds of the third quarter to take a 47-34 lead. The Indians led by as much as 14 points during the second half.
“All five of us came together and had each other’s backs,” said Central senior guard Nathanial Talich, who scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists. “Basketball is going to be won on defense, and that’s how we won this game.
“Early in the year, our defense was pretty soft. We’ve preached defense the past couple weeks, and we’ve been getting closer and stronger together.”
Talich and sophomore James Brown III played off of each other Friday. Talich drew two and sometimes three defenders, and was able to pass back out to Brown for an open look. Brown scored 12 of his 16 points during the second half.
“(Talich) did a really good job of knowing what play to make and making it,” Lain said. “In the second half, (Brown) was the kind of force he has been all year and said, ‘We’re not going to be denied.’
“As good as (Brown) was offensively, he was just as good defensively. He changed the game on both ends with his scoring, rebounding and blocking some shots. He was a real presence.”
Horsley shouldered the blame for East’s struggles Friday.
“We just weren’t prepared. Central outhustled us and was a lot more physically and mentally tougher than we were,” the coach said. “They finished shots and we didn’t. As a coach, I didn’t have them prepared for that.”
East was paced by junior guard Garet Schlabs, who scored 16 points. Sophomore Drew Jackson added 11 points.
CENTRAL 59, EAST 46
Cheyenne East…… 15 17 8 6 – 46
Cheyenne Central…… 17 15 19 – 59
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 9, G. Schlabs 16, Na. Mirich 2, Br. Bohlmann 2, Jackson 11, Hayes 0, Colgan 0, Hardy 2, Pafford 0, Jolley 4.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 8, Rigg 6, Shumway 0, Wiltanger 0, Gerdes 4, N. Talich 23, C. Talich 2, Brown III 16.