Mason Richards and Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont
Cheyenne East senior Mason Richards (19) and Cheyenne Central junior Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont (11) compete for possession during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A decade of building chemistry paid off for Cheyenne Central in the 87th minute of its match with Cheyenne East on Thursday night.

That’s when junior Logan Custis flicked a ball through two Thunderbirds defenders for classmate Sammy Shumway to run onto. Shumway was one-on-one with East goalkeeper Rylan Ward when he caught up to the pass, and rifled a shot into the net for the game-winning goal during a 2-1 victory.


