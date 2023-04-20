Cheyenne East senior Mason Richards (19) and Cheyenne Central junior Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont (11) compete for possession during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
CHEYENNE — A decade of building chemistry paid off for Cheyenne Central in the 87th minute of its match with Cheyenne East on Thursday night.
That’s when junior Logan Custis flicked a ball through two Thunderbirds defenders for classmate Sammy Shumway to run onto. Shumway was one-on-one with East goalkeeper Rylan Ward when he caught up to the pass, and rifled a shot into the net for the game-winning goal during a 2-1 victory.
“It was a great flick on by (Custis) and I just ran onto it and beat the defenders,” Shumway said. “His back was to the goal, I looked at him while he was running onto it, his back was to the goal and he just flicked it through.
“We’ve been playing together since we were little kids. We just knew what we needed to do and did it.”
East (5-4 overall, 3-4 Class 4A East Conference) outshot No. 3-ranked Central (9-0, 7-0) 6-4 in the first half, including a 4-2 edge in shots on goal. However, the Indians had the better scoring chances on the opening 40 minutes.
In the 30th, Ward had to save a ball bouncing high across the penalty area just as he collided with Central’s Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont. In the 38th, Indians’ junior midfielder Samuel Lucas Smith passed a direct kick to his right to classmate Koen Ziemann, who fired a shot toward the goal. That ball bounced around traffic in front of the net before going just wide of the frame.
The T-Birds took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute when a ball bounced off two Central defenders before finding the feet of Connor Kling. Kling wasted little time putting the ball past Indians goalkeeper Leo Somerset for a 1-0 lead.
“That started with (Ward) distributing the ball out of the back with his hands, one, two, three passes and we found ourselves in a dangerous spot,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “When you get a team facing its own goal and making a mistake, you have to take advantage of it. The ball happened to end up on (Kling’s) foot, and he buried it.
“It was cool for us to get up 1-0, but we knew Central was never going to stop battling back at us. We knew it.”
Central capitalized on having the wind at its back during the second half, taking 14 of its 24 shots in the final 40 minutes. It got six more shots in overtime. The Indians had nine shots on goal in the second half and two more in overtime.
On top of that, Central got seven of its 11 corner kicks during the second half.
East, on the other hand, had just seven shots across the second half and overtime. That included four shots on goal. The T-Birds also had just one corner kick on the night.
Central’s persistent attack gave it a chance to tie the score in the 56th when Custis was fouled a few steps inside the penalty area. Class 4A’s leading goal-scorer buried a low right-footed shot to the left side to help Central pull event 1-1.
“This is a high-stakes game and emotions were high,” first-year Indians coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen (Custis and Shumway) do that sort of thing in practice. It’s all about chemistry between those two.
“We were resilient. We made a mistake in the back that doesn’t happen very often. Nobody got frustrated or let it get to them. They held strong, never stopped believing and came through in the second half.”
Cameron was disappointed to see his team play so well but come up short on the scoreboard. He made a point of singling out Ward and East’s defenders for standing up against Central’s relentless attack.
“Our back four and (Ward) deserve a lot of credit for taking bullet after bullet after bullet and holding them at bay,” the coach said. “They kept attacking and got two to go. That’s probably why Central is where it is at this point in the season and undefeated.
“We’re still figuring things out and getting more cohesive. We’ll get there. I’m really proud of the boys and their effort.”