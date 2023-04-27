CHEYENNE – Leo Somerset misjudged a ball that took a high bounce in front of him and went over his head Thursday night.
The Cheyenne Central goalkeeper immediately scrambled toward the goal line with the ball headed into an open net. Somerset dove and swung his right hand, batting the ball back toward the field in the nick of time.
That was one of the rare moments that got the pulses of Indians defenders racing during a 5-0 victory over Campbell County on a wet and cold Riske Field.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t let that go in,’” Somerset said. “Nobody was going to be happy with me. I wasn’t going to be happy.
“Fortunately, I saved it. I joked with my coach that I was going for style points.”
It took Central (10-1-0 overall, 8-1-0 Class 4A East Conference) nearly a full half get on the scoreboard, but the goals added up quickly.
Nate Brenchley broke the ice with a hard, low shot in the 32nd minute. Logan Custis made it 2-0 in the 40th by getting a shoulder on a Sammy Shumway corner kick and redirecting the ball past Campbell County goalkeeper Patrick Lynch.
The Indians got 10 of their 22 shots in the match’s opening half. That included half of their 12 shots on goal.
“Our main focus every match is possession,” said Brenchley, who is a defensive midfielder. “We want to have the ball about 60% of the time and have more fun than the other team. We’re getting into the 70% range quite a bit, and that’s helping us keep pressure on the other team.”
Somerset’s hair-raising save came in the 50th minute. Four minutes later, Samuel Lucas Smith rifled a shot over a jumping Lynch from 35 yards out to give Central a 3-0 lead.
Senior Ignatius John converted a 67th-minute penalty kick for a 4-0 advantage. Custis crossed a ball to Shumway in the 71st. Shumway ran onto the pass and immediately struck the ball into the goal for a 5-0 lead.
“We wanted the focus to go back to being patient and progressing into our offense,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “The last few games, we were impatient and started being too direct with our passes. That’s not the way we’re going to be successful.
“We rebounded well after a tough loss last week.”
The Camels (2-8-1, 2-6-1) mounted their best attack late in the second half. That included a hard shot that caromed off a Central defender toward the goal. Somerset adjusted to the shot and made a diving save next to the left upright to preserve the shutout.
“(Somerset) played extremely well,” Dijkstal said. “He came up with some really excellent saves, especially late. He’s been playing insane for a freshman.”
The Indians host Sheridan at 6 tonight at Riske Field.
CENTRAL 5, CAMPBELL CO. 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Central, Brenchley (unassisted), 32. Central, Custis (Shumway), 40. Central, S. Smith (unavailable), 54. Central, John (penalty kick), 67. Central, Shumway (Custis), 71.
Shots: Campbell County 5, Central 22. Shots on goal: Campbell County 4, Central 12. Saves: Campbell County 7 (Lynch 6, Team 1); Central 4 (Somerset).
Corner kicks: Campbell County 3, Central 5. Offsides: Campbell County 0, Central 0. Fouls: Campbell County 4, Central 8.
